By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday, January 31, 2019, represented President John Magufuli in the burial of the wife of Chief Sheikh Abubakary Zubeiry of the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata).

The burial of Sheikh Zubeiry’s wife, Ms Hidaya Omar, who died yesterday, took place in Korogwe, Tanga Region.

A statement released on Thursday, January 31, 2019, by the Premier’s office says President Magufuli failed to attend the burial because of a meeting of the East African Community (EAC) heads of state taking place in Arusha which he is chairing.

“His Excellency President Magufuli has asked me to convey his condolences to you, the family, and everybody touched by her demise. The President is praying that you remain stable during this period of mourning,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the Dar es Salaam regional Sheikh, Alhad Mussa Salum, thanked President Magufuli for sending Mr Majaliwa to represent him.

He thanked all the people who showed up to console the family following the demise.

Apart from Mr Majaliwa, other government leaders who attended the burial were minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu and the minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo.