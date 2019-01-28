Traffic chief: Abide by roads safety laws

By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Drivers have been warned to abide by the by roads safety laws and regulations in order to avoid accidents in the region.

Mwanza Regional Traffic Officer (RTO), Mr Mkadam, said at the weekend that some drivers have been violating roads safety laws and regulations, thus causing deaths to innocent passengers and pedestrians.

Mr Mukadam also advised the pedestrians to abide by the laws.

“Other users including pedestrians and bodaboda tax operators should also observe safety regulations,” he said.

According to him, traffic officers will not hesitate to take action against anyone violating the laws.

A commuter bus operator in the region, Mr Shija Selemani, said the government should come up with elaborate strategies to curb accidents.

Mr Mukadam’s remarks come following a report indicating and increase in road accidents in the region.