UN condemns killing of children in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations (UN) has condemned the killing of three children in Njombe district, which occurred recently.

In a statement released to the media the UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez, said the attacks were unacceptable.

“The attack and murder of children is unacceptable. Children have a fundamental right to be safe and be protected from violence so that they can enjoy their childhood and reach their full potential,” said Mr Rodriguez in a statement sent to the media on Thursday, July 29.

The United Nations in Tanzania also offered its deepest condolences to the families and communities of children, who have been brutally murdered in Njombe over the last few weeks.

“The UN joins the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania in condemning these heinous acts. As the UN, we stand ready to support the Government in their efforts to address the issue,” said Mr Alvaro Rodriguez calling upon all stakeholders to join hands to ensure that homes, schools and communities were safe spaces for children.”

On her part Ms Maniza Zaman, the UNICEF Representative in Tanzania, said no form of violence or abuse against a child was acceptable or permissible for any reason and that any such act was an outright violation of their basic human rights.

The three children-GodlivaMwenda, Gasper Nziku and GilladNziku-from Mr Danford Nziku’s family, were killed recently after they were abducted, on January 20.