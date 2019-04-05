Excitement as Chinese company gives beer food aid in Baringo

By FLORAH KOECH

A Chinese company caused a stir in a village in Baringo County after donating beer as part of food aid to hungry residents.

Chuanshan International Mining Company donated more than 300 bags of maize, 20 cartons of cooking oil and over 20 cartons of a Chinese-brand beer.

Speaking during relief food distribution in Katikit, Tiaty the company’s director Han Ke said he made the decision to include beer in the donation because the villagers enjoy liquor.

"Locals in this area love liquor and I saw it fit to include it as part of food donation to the hunger-ravaged villages. We also donated more than 300 bags of maize and cooking oil" said Mr Ke.

Villagers cheered and clapped after an announcement was made that beer was part of the food donated.

Ben Todonyang, a resident, could not hide his excitement.

"We are really grateful to get beer in this remote village. We have been hit hardest by food shortage and the beer will make us happy and forget our many problems," said Mr Todonyang.

Tiaty MP William Kamket, who also attended the food distribution event, said the food donated by the government has not reached remote villages yet because of lack of transport.

"More than 500 bags of maize are still in the government stores in Chemolingot for lack of fuel to transport. The only food that has reached the hunger-ravaged villages are those donated by well-wishers," said Mr Kamket.