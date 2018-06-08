Four places to go this weekend

Are you looking for a place to go? Well we bring you some of the hottest joints

where you can relieve some steam after a long tiring week of hard work. Please

check out the Citizen’s weekend guide.

SATURDAY DEEP SESSION

When: Saturday, June 9

Where: Rhapsody Masaki

Why: From 4pm indulge in sundowners & engage in S.D.S - the Saturday Deep Session as you

enjoy selected sounds

RAMADHAN KAREEM

When: Friday, June 8

Where: Double Tree Hotel, Dar es Salaam

Why: Break your fast in perfect company and setting with prices that no one can beat

HAPPY HOUR

When: Friday, June 8

Where: La Veranda

Why: It has been billed as the ultimate experience of a party night with beers going for lower

prices.

CLUB LEGENDS

When: Saturday June 9

Where: Club Legend

Why: It is a night like no other as we go back into memory lane with some of the greatest DJs in Tanzania