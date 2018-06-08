Four places to go this weekend
Friday June 8 2018
Are you looking for a place to go? Well we bring you some of the hottest joints
where you can relieve some steam after a long tiring week of hard work. Please
check out the Citizen’s weekend guide.
SATURDAY DEEP SESSION
When: Saturday, June 9
Where: Rhapsody Masaki
Why: From 4pm indulge in sundowners & engage in S.D.S - the Saturday Deep Session as you
enjoy selected sounds
RAMADHAN KAREEM
When: Friday, June 8
Where: Double Tree Hotel, Dar es Salaam
Why: Break your fast in perfect company and setting with prices that no one can beat
HAPPY HOUR
When: Friday, June 8
Where: La Veranda
Why: It has been billed as the ultimate experience of a party night with beers going for lower
prices.
CLUB LEGENDS
When: Saturday June 9
Where: Club Legend
Why: It is a night like no other as we go back into memory lane with some of the greatest DJs in Tanzania