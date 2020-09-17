Southern Highlands to shine, Lissu pledges

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam. Main opposition party Chadema’s presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has promised to transform the Southern Highlands region into a special economic zone if he is elected next president.

Addressing a rally in Mbalizi, Mbeya Region yesterday, Mr Lissu said the regions are strategically located as they border several neighboring countries.

“We will create a good business environment and allow traders to find and sell their products even across borders into neighboring countries,” he said as his event was live transmitted via an online TV.

Mr Lissu also reiterated his intention to reform the tax regime so as to reduce the burden on businesses, business persons, workers and other groups that engage in economic activities. He has carried this message since the start of his campaigns a few weeks ago. “It’s the government’s responsibility to help people and not deprive them of what little they have,” he argued.

Mr Lissu also told his Mbalizi audience that Chadema, once given the mandate tog form government, will finalize the Katiba writing process.

He said the new constitution would cut the presidential powers and pass them on to the people.

“I want to be a president under a democratic constitution. A president who will allow freedom of the press, freedom of speech, justice and development,” he said.

Mr Lissu also promised to set free all the detained religious leaders, specifically the Muslim leaders, who are currently facing different charges in Tanzanian courts.

“I will make sure we create good relations with our respectable religious leaders. We will respect them all and not harass any of them,” he said. He also pledged to reform the judiciary so that justice dispensing would not hurt those who are wrongly accused.

In Mbozi, Mr Lissu promised to set free all prisoners who were treated unfairly during trials.