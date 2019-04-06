Birth control pill for men! What next?

By Marete Wa Marete

Well, the marvels of modern science do not cease to amaze me.

The first real “discovery” was the prophylactic (French letters or condoms if you like). The other ground breaking scientific discovery was Viagra.

Today, according to Daily Mail Online comes the male birth control pill. Now, research from the University of Washington and Los Angeles Biomed Institute is working on a pill that we can easily pop up and save our women the trouble of literally “feeding” on pills or any other form of contraceptive like they have done over the years.

Indeed, there is not any known pharmaceutical form of male birth control.

Daily birth control pill for men has proven safe in early-stage clinical trials, a new study reveals - but it could be a decade before men are the ones on the pill, scientists say.

Hitherto, there are lots of options for women, on the other hand, but none is without its side effects, and almost all forms disrupt women’s hormones in order to prevent pregnancy.

The entirety of human ingenuity has only produced three options for men to participate in pregnancy prevention. And they exist at two extremes: a vasectomy - a surgical procedure to block sperm from making its way into semen - is a very long-term solution, while condoms and the ‘pull out method’ are only effective as often as you use them.

Condom forgotten, Viagra en vogue

I am amused because the world population will grow in leaps and bounds if women trust men to use the pill.

Sample this: many are days when men, especially after a binge, guiltily remember that they had condoms in their wallets the morning after.

They wake up in the morning and pray that they have not already contracted STDs including Aids. On the flipside, those folks who occasionally pop a Viagra pill to increase their mojo, never forget them.