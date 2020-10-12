Snuff out scarlet flames of office romance

Olivia slipped in her new routine. Her rapport with her colleagues grew, especially with Nora.

By Sakina S. Dossaji

“Olivia?” Santino cleared his throat. “Yes, sir,” she nervously replied. “Congratulations! You have been recruited,” he shook her hand approvingly. She picked her appointment letter and rushed to the car. Marcus, her boyfriend, could tell from her beaming smile that good news were in order.

Olivia was huddled in Marcus’s arms, devouring popcorn at the Seagull Cinema when her phone bleeped. “Hi. Sorry to disturb you. I just wanted to know if you have mailed Mr. Simpson?”

“Yes, I have, sir.”

The following night, he texted again, “have you filed those important documents?”

Marcus seethed with anger. “What is this, honey? You are not obliged to reply him after office hours!”

“I called in to give you some good news,” the boss said the next morning, while sipping hot coffee. “You have been promoted as my Personal Assistant.”

Her colleague’s eyes widened at the news.

“I know Mr. Santino. He’s very particular with his work, I have never seen him taking a newbie as his assistant.”

“Don’t be, Nora. It’s just some good luck.”

“Certainly not due to forwarding WhatsApp chain messages to 11 people!” and they both burst into fits of laughter.

Her new routine began, her new desk in her boss’s plush room.

“The consignment will be sent as soon as the bank informs us that the sum is..,” his voice drawled and paused as she typed hurriedly. Her surprised expression couldn’t fathom his intent gaze upon hers. “Excuse me, sir?”

“Um, this coral shade looks good on your lips. I was thinking of buying one for my wife. Where did you get it from?”

“Asian Paints, sir, the remnants from our living room wall,” she joked, unperturbed.

One rainy morning, he asked her, “You look quite down. Tell me, what’s wrong?”

“My mother is taking long to recover.” He squeezed her hand in consolation and was tempted to wipe her tears.

“Look I care for you Olivia, why are you allowing him to touch you, be it out of compassion or whatever. Marcus will be devastated if you ever fall for this married, handsome hunk.”

“Of course I won’t, Nora! Why will I complicate my own life?”

“Pack your bags, Olivia. We have a business trip to Venice. We fly at 12 pm.”

The entire office was in a buzz of speculation for their boss had never had his secretary accompany him.

“Olivia, the rooms are full. They have only one vacant room. You will have to share with me,” he whispered suggestively.