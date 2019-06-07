Don’t quit even when the business gets pretty tough

It is easier having a dream of success, whether in running your own business, excelling in academics, or in your job career.

But achieving your dream has never been easier, never will it be, you will be faced with ups and downs before getting there, and that struggle is what makes success an interesting journey.

All the globally acclaimed successful entrepreneurs failed once or more, but never quit, they picked up themselves and moved on, today they fly private jets going to their private islands.

I know we are all faced with enormous challenges that you may think you cannot bear, are running out of cash? Are you losing motivation? Are you thinking of going back to job search? Are you thinking you are in a wrong business? All these questions are normal, its not only you.

Before you make a decision to quit, think of the following;

Failure is a precondition of success

Do not look at failure as opposite to success, think of it as part and parcel of success.

All the successful entrepreneurs you see today failed once or more, but they kept on going. The great thing about success is that you learn about what made you fail and what you should never do again, you become a better person, and a more experienced entrepreneur.

“I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying”. -Michael Jordan

You have what it takes

Before quitting think of people who were less blessed than you but believed in their dreams and did it, they never quit.

Think of people with disabilities competing in the Olympics, think of Oprah Winfrey who was abused as a teenager but kept on going and today she is on the Forbes list.

Albert Einstein, he did not speak until the age of three and teachers labeled him mentally slow, and this is what he said “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new”.

If it were easier, everybody would be successful

If you count those who are successful and those who are not, you will see that the successful ones are very few? You know why? Why do you think less than 10 per cent of people account for the total wealth of the world? You think they are lucky? You think is a coincidence? NO. They worked hard and never quit, they knew it would take mountains before seeing the valleys. If you think you are working hard, know that someone else is working harder than you.

“Don’t wish it were easier. Wish you were better.” – Jim Rohn

Prove yourself, don’t prove them wrong

When you chart out on your journey, you face a lot of challenges mentally, first is people next to you who are negative, who say you can’t do it, and then is you. You start doubting yourself whether you can do this or not, whether you made a right decision or not, if you quit, you prove that you are weak, prove yourself that you are not.

“When you feel like quitting: think about why you started” – Author Unkown

Before you quit, remember that, “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra”.-Jimmy Johnson