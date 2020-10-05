Give study your priority, love can wait

By Sakina S. Dossaji

“The density of a substance is its mass per unit volume,” the teacher’s voice droned on in Samantha’s mind. She had a big smile plastered on her face. “I have never seen such pretty eyes,” the perfumed letter in her hand constantly reminded her of his hand written words.

“What are the three formulas for destiny?” The class chorused the answer. Exams were around the corner and Samantha was head over heels in love with a stranger she had met on her way to school. They would often cross each other’s paths and he slowly befriended her. After a few months they were madly in love.

“Bunk classes tomorrow, let’s go to the beach.” It was frightening and at the same time exhilarating, she preferred walking hand in hand on the beach rather than solving unfathomable equations.

She slid her makeup pouch instead of her pencil box and threw in a pair of t-shirt and slacks, a beach towel. Sleep evaded her at night and she weaved fantasies as the moon played hide and seek amidst the clouds.

Instead of taking the route towards school, she waited for him at their agreed meeting place. Her flushed cheeks were a sign of excitement and joy.

The teacher in their class walked in, “I have a surprise test for you all. Where is Samantha?” He was about to return to the school office and call her parents but thought maybe she was ill and would ask her the following day.

Samantha was slathering sun-tan lotion and happily forking in slices of pizza and fries as Jace popped in two straws in a coconut cocktail and drew it towards her lips.

The secret rendezvous continued. At the street cafes, terraces, long drives.

Other children were busy revising and making short notes, she was engaged in late night calls and messages.

“Sweetheart, how lovely it would be to walk in the rain!”

“One pic, please?”

She was absolutely lost in the density of love.

“Your school leaving certificate will have all your grades. And you will need it everywhere. Colleges, universities, jobs. Do your best,” their principal advised before the exams.

She failed terribly. Good results needs focus and persistence. Her parents were so dejected. They had worked so hard to give her the best of education. They had wanted her to excel academically and fulfill all her dreams. She was no longer interested in studying. Whatever jobs she applied for, she was kept in the waiting list.

“Don’t worry, baby. I’m with you. I will soon marry you and all will be taken care of,” Jace reassured her.

One day Samantha went for lunch with her best friend. Lo behold, as to what met her eyes! Jace in the pool with a rotund girl, their arms around each other.

Rage crept in her body like wildfire. She wanted to pull them apart. But she was rooted to the spot. How dare he cheat her!

“Who are you? He is my boyfriend! Get out of the pool, miss bags!” she screamed.

“Excuse me! What did you say? This is my husband we are talking about!” the lady said with pursed lips.

Colour faded from her face as shock numbed her. Jace picked her tote bag and sprinted towards his car, tugging his wife along.

Samantha sank to the floor holding her head. That is when she felt the first kick of her unborn baby in her womb.