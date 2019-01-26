The Citizen Magazines The struggle to juggle Saturday January 26 2019 Janet Otieno Advertisement By Janet OtienoThis week, Woman looks into a new trend that has slowly crept into the society. Women are increasingly overburdened not only with household chores but financial responsibilities as well.These days most women struggle to provide for their families as the men in their lives have decided to be irresponsible.This means that in as much as women are underpaid compared to their male colleagues, they still take the lion’s share when it comes to child rearing and housework besides financially providing for their families.Though women and men are equal, the reality of financial stress where only a woman provides to pay utility bills, buy household groceries, pay school fees among other things means they have to live from paycheck to paycheck leading to stress thus affecting even their relationships.It is understandable if a spouse has lost a job but if on the other hand the family does not benefit from his hard work, it means there could be something strange going on with his finances.And some men have seemingly perfected their game of messing with their partners’ financial future. Advertisement In the headlines Eight suspected robbers gunned down At least eight suspected robbers have been gunned down by police at Igalla village, at Igalla Proposed changes to political parties law trashed Yesterday, a half-a-dozen civil society organisations (CSOs) denounced the proposed amendments to Marrying pensioner for his money Tido not guilty, court rules Single sex vs co education schools: Does it matter? Expert: How public schools can improve performance Arusha School short of science, commerce teachers Fastjet’s woes nowhere near ending