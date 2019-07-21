Five things we can do to take care of our planet

By Elizabeth Tungaraza @Liztungaraza1 etungaraza@tz.nationmedia.com

In order to make the world a better place to live in, we should create good environment. Changing the world is not one person’s task - it involves every one of us.

Children, just like adults, need to foster a concern for the environment and adopt sustainable habits.

Below are tips from teachers and parents, which will help you to take care of your planet earth.

1. Eco-friendly tasks

Turn off the lights when they are not being used, unplug devices that are not being used, turn off the water-tap while brushing your teeth, or open the windows for a fresh breeze. This will put a sense of responsibility and a connection towards eco-friendly living.

2. Volunteer within community

You can independently learn with other children and share their new experiences. Volunteering will teach you diversity, thoughtfulness and charity, which will help you appreciate all that you have.

3. Conserve water

Small ways to conserve water, add up to saving gallons of it. Some examples are not leaving the tap open when you brush your teeth or having a bucket bath instead of a shower so that you can limit the use of water. You can even practice these conservation techniques with your mother through small acts like using the water in which she has washed rice and pulses to water the plants.

4. Compost the trash

You can segregate waste between biodegradable and recyclable trash with the help of an adult. Saving the environment is also about reuse and recycle.

5. Plant a small garden