How children participated in the EAC cultural festival

By Elizabeth Tungaraza @Liztungaraza1

Traditional dances are a permanent inheritance that is passed on from one generation to another. Without teachings and practices, it won’t take long before the young generation loses interest in their traditional dances.

Performers at various cultural festivals are usually adults, but at the just ended fourth edition of the East African Community Arts and Cultural Festival in Dar es Salaam, things were different. Children from EAC countries were not just part of the spectators but actively took part in the performances.

Decorated in Tanzania flag colours, pupils from the Dodoma-based Fountain Gate Primary School represented Tanzania well at the festival.

Wearing black tops and trousers, short skirts and cowrie shell necklaces; the pupils performed various traditional dances. They used the platform to showcase culture as a primary driver of regional integration.

The festival, which took place between September 21-28 at the national stadium, aimed at promoting regional socio-cultural integration through arts and culture. It featured carnivals, art exhibitions, symposiums, live performances, films, literary works, a fashion show, East African traditional foods, music and traditional games.

Josephine Gwile, a Grade Five pupil says taking part in such festivals is good as it helps them meet different people and make new friends. For Josephine, festivals are not just places to perform cultural dances or showcase traditional food only.

“It is a great place for children to learn and improve their communication and social skills because we interact with various other dancers, both adults and children from different countries,” she explained adding;

“The performance compels us to work as a team. We dance and learn how to cooperate with one another. Children also took part in debate and other activities, including children’s councils, discussing different things concerning our affairs as children.”