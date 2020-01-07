Meet the Author: Author talks about inspiration for writing

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Judith Mbilinyi is a graduate from Mwenge Catholic University with a bachelor’s of education in mathematics and physics. Even though she majored in sciences, her love for literary works ensured she carved a path in that direction.

She has written a book titled “Umeumbwa Kwa Kusudi” translated to “You’re created for a purpose”. The book talks about the purpose of humans on earth. Underpinning the understanding that everyone was born for a reason.

Success magazine got in touch with the writer. Here’s what she shared.

What inspired you to start writing?

A message from God inspired me to write this book. I’ve seen so many people die before accomplishing their purpose in life. Life is filled with a lot of potential for each and everyone of us. So I wrote this book to remind people of that.

What was it like writing the book?

It wasn’t easy. I was a third-year student at that time and yet I was still supposed to write the book. Even though I had a lot of things to do such as concentrate on academics, God gave me the strength and will to finalize the book.

What, in your opinion, are the most important elements of good writing?

First, the title must reflect the content of the book. The title may attract people to read what you have written.

Secondly, there must be a connection between chapters.

Choose the right language –Even if you have a good message, it won’t reach the audience if the language selected to convey the message isn’t suitable.

How do you come up with your book titles?

The first thing to be considered is the message you want to convey. For example, if I want to write a book concerning marriage, I have to ask myself what it is exactly about marriage that is intriguing. From there I can find the title. So you just can’t get the title of your book if you don’t know the actual message you want to convey to society.

When did your interest in writing start?

When I was in secondary school – Form three, to be exact. That was in 2011. I had a habit of writing in my exercise books whatever was on my mind. In 2015 after getting a smartphone I started writing different topics on my Facebook page, Instagram and WhatsApp – I still to do it to date.

What do you find most difficult with writing?

Selection of titles, sometimes you find yourself having more than one message and you want to put everything in one book.

Another hurdle has to do with connecting the chapters. Sometimes I face difficulties tying one chapter to another.

What kind of feedback do you get from your readers?

Most of them communicate to show appreciation for the message written in my book.

What does success mean to you as a writer?

Success is just the achievement of what you have been looking for. This means that success is not the opposite of failure. Once you overcome challenges and achieve something that you’ve been pursuing, then that is success.

Other than writing, what else do you do?

I like music, I am a singer. So sometimes I use my free time to learn how to play musical instruments, especially piano and training on how to sing.

I am also a teacher at St Dominic Savio, Iringa, so I spend some of my time teaching students.

On a typical day, how much time do you spend writing?

I write three times a week and spend less than an hour writing.

Writing can be an emotionally draining and stressful pursuit. Any tips for aspiring writers?

There is no need for them to give up, they have to believe in themselves but also accept challenges in order to achieve something.

How do you hold back personal emotional impact when writing a book?

As we know, we may write a book but eventually, we are not the ones who will read it. For this reason, I always get time to rest, until I feel emotionally good or better, then I can proceed with my writing.

How do you handle literary criticism?

I accept all the criticism I can get, so long it builds me and helps me become a better writer. When you accept to be criticised you open the door for people to share their ideas with you concerning your articles or whatever you’re writing about.