Grim reality of sexual assault on campuses

By Jacob Mosenda

Mwajuma* would have graduated from a prominent local university three years ago had it not been for a lecturer who prompted her to drop out.

What saddens her is not being unable to graduate in 2017 but the fact that she did not have the courage to report the lecturer, who continually harassed her sexually to the point that she chose to leave the university.

Mwajuma understands that by reporting, she would have been helpful to other students who feared naming lecturers who harassed them sexually.

The year 2015, when she was a first-year student, will never be erased from Mwajuma’s memory. The 28-year-old says whenever she hears about sexual corruption in higher education institutions, her memory travels back to how her dreams of studying at her previous college were shattered.

She narrates to Success that her fear to report the lecturer made her leave her college of choice to join another institution two years later.

“I remember having attended the lecturer’s class for the fourth time, when he called me to his office after class and started accusing me of having not attended his previous two classes where he had given out test questions. He threatened that I would not do the test,” she says.

Despite having reported to the class representative on why she could not attend the particular classes, the lecturer denied having ever received any information about her… “This is where the problems began,” Mwajuma recalls.

As the first-semester final exams drew near, the lecturer began to suggest to Mwajuma about sex as the only way she could get to the final exams.

“I was confused because I did not expect this from someone I trusted and respected,” she laments.

The student, who hopes to complete her undergraduate studies this year, says the lecturer continued threatening her to the point that she decided to involve her parents.

“My parents were more scared than I was because they value education a lot. They summoned me home and told me to wait and apply to another institution. It hurts me because I left the perpetrator untouched,” explains Mwajuma.

She didn’t report the incident as she assumed it could have been more dangerous for her. Neither did she wait to do the semester exams. Like Mwajuma, many students who go through the same ordeal never report the cases either due to lack of evidence or for fear of being victimised.

“If it happens to me today, I am ready to report because there are so many defenders now, who can stand on my side,” Mwajuma says confidently.

A recent report by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) titled; Sexual Corruption Research in Higher Education Institutions: A Case Study of University of Dar es salaam and Dodoma, shows that cases of sexual corruption continue to prevail in universities.

The PCCB research aimed at facilitating access to scientific information that will help curb sexual corruption in higher education institutions in the country.

Testimonies of victims of sexual corruption, as well as the presence of suspects who have not been prosecuted, were unveiled, according to the report. The study mentions the existence of legal policies, guidelines and by-laws on sexual corruption in all public institutions including universities.

Both universities, according to the PCCB report, have staff ethics; Code of Conduct for Employees of University of Dar es Salaam (2018) and the Code of Ethics of the University of Dodoma (2012).

These principles invalidate and prohibit the use of sexual bribery to achieve success, to do sexual orientation, or communication that indicates the need for sexual bribery.

Despite the existence of guidelines and regulations prohibiting sexual corruption, the study found limitations on accountability and control of abuse of power, thus providing loopholes leading to the existence of acts of sexual corruption.

Improving control and accountability systems in strengthening management and ethics, reporting systems and protection of informants as well as holding accountable those accused of such acts should be a priority, the PCCB report recommends.

However, Mwajuma believes that even if more laws were enacted in universities and colleges, if the victims are unable to come forward and name the offenders, the practice will continue in the institutions.

“The solution to this problem lies with the victims themselves. We can go to PCCB offices if we do not trust our campus gender desks. This will help with clear steps to take rather than only complaining. By so doing, we only protect our enemies,” she insists.

What the universities are doing

The University of Dar es Salaam says it has been at the forefront of an anti-sexual campaign but recognises the loopholes identified by the PCCB and will use the report to improve students’ protection systems.

“We have gender focal points in every unit, which are responsible for addressing Gender Based Violence (GBV) issues for both our staff and students…We believe by having the focal points, students have a place where they can air GBV challenges,” says Dr Lulu Mahai of University of Dar Es Salaam’s Gender Centre.

She tells Success that in every unit, there is one focal person who works hand in hand with the Institute of Gender Studies, which is mandated to deal with such issues.

“We do a lot of awareness and sensitisation seminars not only on GBV but also on moral character development of students in general. All these are aimed at making our students and staff safer,” Dr Mahai says.

She points out that, Udsm has policies, the Gender Policy and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy, which are designed to prevent and remind people that such practices are intolerable.

“Our rules are clear, we serve a community of over 28,000 people so we have made it known that if there will be a staff member who will have an intimate relationship with a student or colleague, they are required to declare interest and professional procedures will be followed. The truth is that you cannot teach your fiancé in class,” she says.

Dr Mahai reminds students and staff to always come forward with evidence so that action can be taken against the perpetrators.

“We often do not see action being taken because the victims do not come forward with the names of the culprits. We are desperate to find them so that we can deal with them as an example,” she says

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Dodoma, Prof Faustine Bee says sexual harassment is unacceptable.

“This is one of the issues that are not allowed here. It is time for students to be open. They should use the various desks that the university has set up to combat this situation.”

Prof Bee says in such allegations evidence is crucial. “If a student is sure, why not come forward so that the lecturer can be expelled and legal action taken?” he questions, adding that evidence is a priority as the institution is responsible for protecting both sides.

What other experts propose

According to experts, corruption has serious implications for higher education institutions and for society at large.

They say any kind of corruption threatens the legitimacy of universities as knowledge-producing and training institutions.

“These complaints have existed in higher learning institutions even before the PCCB conducted this study. I expected the PCCB to identify the culprits as this could have served as a warning,” says Dr Thomas Jabir, an education consultant.

The expert further says that the voices have been heard but always lacked evidence, “How can we win this war? Victims must be willing to name these corrupt people so that we can have our education hubs cleaned up,” he advises.

A psychologist from Dodoma, Dr Veronica Deus, says the period of fear is over... that no student will give evidence of the atrocity and be left unprotected and that the criminals will be expelled.

“A lot of efforts should be put towards educating students and other staff on the nature and importance of gender desks in universities and why it is important to report evidence-based harassment. This is the correct and unique way to end this problem once and for all,” she suggests.

Section 25 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No. 11/2007 states that; “Any person being in a position of power or authority, who in the exercise of his/her authority, demands or imposes sexual favors or any other favor on any person as a condition for giving employment, a promotion, a right, a privilege or any preferential treatment, commits an offense.”

According to the PCCB report, the Public Service Regulations, 2014’s rule number 35 prohibits public servants, be it at their workplace or outside, from engaging in actions that violate social values, including violence, insults, foul language, racism or any sexual harassment that will lead to a violation of human rights.

Similarly, regulation 36 prohibits an employer or public servant from performing any sexual harassment by requiring an employee to have sex that will lead to sexual intercourse as a criterion for a pledge of preference at work, or so that the employee avoids threats that will affect his or her employment.