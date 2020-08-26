Kenyan bars to remain closed for 30 more days

Kenyatta also announced that the ministries of Sports and Health will jointly issue guidelines on the gradual resumption of sporting events in the country.

Nairobi. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Wednesday extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew as well as the closure of bars by a further 30 days in an effort to combat COVID-19.

President Kenyatta has, however, directed the Ministry of Health to meet bar owners and come up with proper resumption guidelines within the same period.

He also pushed the closing time for restaurants and eateries by one hour from the current 7pm to 8pm effective Thursday.

“The closure of bars and nightclubs is continued for a further 30 days. However, the prohibition against the sale of alcohol by licensed hotels with residence is vacated.”

“In the next 30 days, bar owners in consultation with the Ministry of Health will develop self-regulating mechanisms as part of their civic responsibility to their clientele, in order to allow their resumption.”

He further stated: “The nationwide curfew that is currently in force between the hours of 9pm and 4am daily, and is hereby extended by a further 30 days.”

The President also announced that the ministries of Sports and Health will jointly issue guidelines on the gradual resumption of sporting events in the country.

The address follows a meeting with the National Emergency Response Committee.

This comes as the country reported 213 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the total number of confirmed infections across the country to 33,016.