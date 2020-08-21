‘Torching of Chadema offices irks’

By The Citizen Reporter

Moshi/Dar es Salaam. The government has reacted to a series of disturbing events against the main Opposition party, Chadema, by calling for investigations.

Within a single week, Chadema offices in Arusha and Mbeya were torched by unknown people. This was during the visit by the party’s presidential candidate Tundu Lissu who was gathering signatures for his nomination by the electoral body.

Last Friday, Mr Lissu’s convoy was attacked by a stone-throwing group of people in Kilimanjaro Region.

The incidents have come to the attention of a cross-section of leaders causing them to demand answers.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira said that the incidents painted an ugly picture about her region, directing Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya in whose area the incident took place to explain.

“I want the district commissioner for Hai (Ole Sabaya) to give me proper explanation on how he handed the issue. I also warn politicians in the district to stop using the youth to paint our region a bad image,” Ms Mghwira told journalists on Wednesday.

The RC said she has ordered investigations into the incident.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro also ordered yesterday a thorough investigation on the incident so that the culprit would be brought to book. “I warn all those who take part in such incidents and have ordered the police commanders to make sure they arrest and take attackers to court,” said Mr Sirro after a meeting with religious leaders.

“Even if these offices belong to an opposition party, they don’t deserve to be set ablaze. These are actually properties of Tanzanians,” said Mr Sirro urging the clerics to also play their part in preventing such incidents.

Clerics also condemned the events. “Where do these people get the gut to go and torch offices,” questioned head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania Dr Frederick Shoo.

The comments from Ms Mghwira and Mr Sirro were received with a mixed feelings with others questioning their timeliness.

“Ms Mghwira’s comment is a good sign for a responsible leader but it is late and only addresses symptoms,” said Tanganyika Law Society chairman for Kilimanjaro David Shillatu.

Chadema’s Kilimanjaro chairman Michael Kilawila said the comments were positive but more needs to be done. “We’ve been complaining about being maltreated in Hai District, nothing has been done,” he said.