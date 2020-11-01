Chadema claim they were ‘denied entry at Mkapa funeral’ but….

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania opposition party, Chadema, claimed on Tuesday that its top officials were denied entry to the Uhuru Stadium to pay their last respects to the departed former President Benjamin Mkapa.

The party said in a statement on Tuesday that its National Chairman Freeman Mbowe, Deputy Chairman (Mainland) Tundu Lissu and Secretary General John Mnyika arrived at the stadium gate at 0900Hrs.

At that time, some early proceedings were almost underway during the event where President John Magufuli led thousands of mourners at the funeral service of the late Mkapa who ruled Tanzania for ten years from 1995.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday evening urged all mourners to be at the stadium by 0800Hrs.

By the time the opposition leaders arrived, President Magufuli had already arrived.

The Chief Government Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas said in a live-televised funeral update on Monday that officials, including ministers, Permanent Secretaries, members of the diplomatic corps as well as leaders of political parties and workers’ unions would be required to go to the Karimjee Hall and park their vehicles there. They would then proceed to the Stadium using special vehicles hired by the government.

"Those officials who will use special vehicles, we ask them not to do so. The last car will leave Karimjee at 1:30. Therefore vehicles will be available from 6:30am to 7:30am,” Dr Abbas said.

But in a statement issued by Chadema on Tuesday July 28, the party claimed that their top officials were barred from entering the stadium for unknown reasons.

The statement, signed by head of communications Tumaini Makene, claims the officials were blocked by the police from attending national farewell service after they arrived at the stadium gate.

Apart from Mr Mbowe, Mr Lissu and Mr Mnyika, other Chadema top officials include who were on the delegation were: Elders’ Wing chairman Mr Hashim Jumaa Issa, members of party’s Central Committee Esther Bulaya and Suzan Kiwanga as well as other members from the party’s 10 zones.

Mr Mkapa, died Thursday night aged 81 in a Dar es Salaam hospital of cardiac arrest, after having been earlier on diagnosed with malaria on Wednesday.

His body arrived at his home village of Lupaso in Masasi district, Mtwara where is scheduled to be buried on Wednesday July 29.