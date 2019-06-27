A consignment of assorted gemstones seized at Namanga border

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A consignment of different types of gemstone including Tanzanite has been seized at the Namanga border as it was in the process of being smuggled out.

The gemstone weighing over 36 kilogrammes were seized by a special team of law enforcers who received a tip off on the attempt smuggle the gemstones using Perfect Trans Bus Services plying between Arusha and Nairobi.

Longido District Commissioner, Mr Frank Mwaisumbe said the gemstone including five kilogrammes of Tanzanite, Ruby and others were found mixed with a consignment of rice.

"After receiving information on the attempt, we dispatched policemen who used sniffer dogs to locate where the gemstones were hidden in the bus,” he said.

Both, the bus driver and conductor are being held by police for questioning after claiming that they have had no idea of the owner of the consignment.

"When asked they said a bodaboda tax driver handed the consignment to them in Arusha together with a mobile number of a person who will collect it at the border,” he said.

Regional minerals officers are yet to establish the actual commercial value of the seized consignment.