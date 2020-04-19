AU tasked over China xenophobia

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Six opposition leaders from Africa have written to the African Union (AU) asking for the establishment of a full investigation into the treatment of African nationals who are currently residing in China.

In recent weeks, Beijing has been facing a diplomatic crisis in Africa after reports of alleged coronavirus-related discrimination against African nationals in China sparked widespread anger across the continent.

But about two weeks ago, China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said since the Covid-19 outbreak, China and African countries have been supporting each other in fighting the pandemic.

“We won’t forget the support voiced and provided by African countries and their people when we were at the most crucial stage of the fight,” said the spokesperson. In the wake of the persistent diplomatic crisis, the opposition leaders from Africa have submitted a letter to AU chairman Cyril Ramaphosa expressing their disappointment at xenophobic acts in such a time undercutting global efforts to fight the disease and significantly destabilise diplomatic relationships that have been built over decades.

The leaders include Tanzania’s Zitto Kabwe who also went to Twitter to post the decision. Others include South Africa’sMmusi Malmone, Uganda’s Bobi Wine, Malawi’s Lazarous Chakwera and Zimbabwe’s Nelson Chamiso.

“We write to you in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis that has adversely affected the global community, requesting to form investigation for what is currently happening in china,” he wrote.

Advertisement

According to the letter, there have been alarming reports of abuse of hundreds of African migrant workers, traders and students in the southern city of Goungzhou, China, which is home to Asia’s largest African Diaspora.

Further allegations range from reports of Africans being unlawfully evicted from their apartments, to reports of Africans being repeatedly tested for the disease even when showing negative results, along with reports of African nationals being denied health clearance certificates and being publicly stigmatized. Those affected have claimed that they were the victims of Afrophobia.

“We call on the Chinese authorities to cease with evictions of Africans from their accommodations, wrongful denial of access into retail spaces and other public spaces,” reads part of the letter.