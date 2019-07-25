Boris Johnson has made his debut in the House of Commons after being installed as Prime Minister yesterday. Earlier the PM held the first meeting of his new-look Cabinet after a bloodbath of Theresa May's ministers

London. Defiant Boris Johnson promised to make Britain the 'greatest country on Earth' today as he ran the gauntlet of Remainer fury in the House of Commons, reports UK’s Daily Mail.

The new PM was cheered to the rafters by Tories as he took to his feet in the chamber for the first time, telling MPs he was determined to honour his 'do or die' promise to secure Brexit by the end of October.

Mr Johnson ramped up his rhetoric by warning the Irish border backstop must be scrapped altogether, saying 'a time limit is not enough'.

He urged the EU to 'rethink' its refusal to make more concessions in the negotiations - threatening to withhold the £39billion divorce bill unless the UK gets a better deal. He said the UK was 'better prepared' than many thought for No Deal, but confirmed Michael Gove will be tasked with finalising contingencies in case they are needed.

In some small olive branch to Brussels, Mr Johnson did say he would unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU citizens already in the UK to stay after the country leaves the bloc.

But Mr Johnson faced a grilling from Remainer MPs from across parties, including some of the ministers he brutally sacked on becoming PM last night.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - confronting Mr Johnson across the despatch box for the first time - accused him of 'hastily throwing together a hard Right Cabinet'.

The premier hit back by taunting Mr Corbyn that he had been 'brainwashed' and was now a 'Remainer'. 'We are on the side of the people who voted so overwhelmingly for Brexit,' he said.

Some senior figures pointedly stayed away from the explosive session - with Theresa May, Greg Clark and David Gauke pictured watching the cricket at Lords.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Johnson said: 'I, and all ministers, are committed to leaving on this date. Whatever the circumstances.

'To do otherwise would cause a catastrophic loss of confidence in our political system. It would leave the British people wondering whether their politicians could ever be trusted again to follow a clear democratic instruction.'

In a stark message to Brussels on the backstop, Mr Johnson rejected the idea that the problem could be solved with minor tweaks.

'No country that values its independence and indeed its self-respect could agree to a treaty which signed away our economic and self-government as this backstop does,' he said.

'A time limit is not enough... The way to the deal goes by way of the abolition of the backstop.'

Mr Johnson said he would make the UK the 'greatest place on earth' by 2050.

'Our mission is to deliver Brexit on October 31 for the purpose of uniting and re-energising our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on earth,' he said.

'And when I say the greatest place on earth, I'm conscious that some may accuse me of hyperbole, but it's useful to imagine the trajectory on which we could now be embarked.

'By 2050 it's more than possible that the United Kingdom will be the greatest and most prosperous economy in Europe at the centre of a new network of trade deals which we have pioneered.'

Infrastructure investment, high-speed broadband, free ports and 'unleashing the productive power' of the whole UK were ways he would deliver his vision, Mr Johnson said.

The PM accused the Labour leader of 'metamorphosing' into a Remainer.

'At last, this long-standing Eurosceptic, the right honourable gentleman, has been captured, he has been jugulated, he has been re-programmed by his honourable friends,' he jibed.

'He has been turned now into a Remainer.'

Mr Johnson said the Tories were now the 'the party of the people'.

He said: 'This Government is clearly on the side of democracy. It is this party that is on the side of the people who voted so overwhelmingly in 2016.

'It is this party that will deliver the mandate that they gave to this Parliament and which, by the way, this Parliament promised time and time and time again to deliver, and indeed the right honourable gentleman and all his colleagues promised to deliver it.

'The reality now is that we are the party of the people.

'We are the party of the many, we are the party of many, and they are the party of a few.

'We will take this country forward, they will take it backwards.'

Yvette Cooper, Labour chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, asked Mr Johnson to detail the alternative arrangements for the Irish border before adding she feared his words might be 'more bluster and guff'.

The Prime Minister said there are 'abundant facilitations' available, adding: 'Under no circumstances will there be physical infrastructure or checks at the Northern Irish border. That's absolutely unthinkable

Hilary Benn, Labour chairman of the Brexit Committee, asked what would happen if MPs vote against leaving with No Deal.

Mr Johnson accused Mr Benn of 'defeatism' and said: 'Why begin by assuming our EU friends will not wish to compromise?'

Conservative Sir Oliver Letwin, who opposes no-deal, said he believes there is a 'possible majority in favour of almost any sensible arrangement' - and he would vote for an 'orderly' exit.

Labour MP Liz Kendall added: 'If optimism was all it took to get things done, then thousands of people would be spending this blisteringly hot sunny day waltzing across his Garden Bridge and jetting off on holiday from Boris Island.'

Earlier, Mr Johnson gathered his team in No10 for the first time after staging an unprecedented bloodbath of Theresa May's government, stripping out 17 of her ministers to create a group willing to go through with No Deal.

Opening the meeting, Mr Johnson told the politicians they represented the 'depth and breadth of talent in our extraordinary party'.

He warned that Britain is at a 'pivotal moment' - and vowed that the country will leave the EU by the end of October 'or earlier'

'As you all know we have a momentous task ahead of us, at a pivotal moment in our country's history,' he said.

'We are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on October 31 or indeed earlier - no ifs, no buts.

'But we are not going to wait until October 31 to get on with a fantastic new agenda for our country, and that means delivering the priorities of the people.'

The brutal reshaping saw Mr Johnson draft in a swathe of key players from the Vote Leave referendum campaign as advisers - including maverick chief Dominic Cummings.

Hard Brexiteer Dominic Raab was made Foreign Secretary and Mr Johnson's effective deputy, while Tory ERG head Jacob Rees-Mogg was brought to the top table as Commons Leader.

In a sign the pair have finally buried the hatchet after years of psychodrama, Michael Gove was handed responsibility for contingency plans for a No Deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson's brother Jo - who once resigned in protest at Mrs May's tough approach on Brexit - has been promoted to universities minister, and will attend Cabinet.

But the new PM faces the threat of revenge from sacked Remainer ministers who have pledged to block No Deal - while critics claimed that the new team showed the Tories had been 'fully taken over by the hard Right'.

In a speech in Downing Street yesterday after being installed as premier by the Queen, Mr Johnson repeated his pledge to take Britain out of the EU on October 31 come what may.

'The doubters, the gloomsters, they are going to get it wrong again,' he said on the steps of No 10, with his young girlfriend Carrie Symonds looking on.