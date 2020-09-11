CCM answers to opposition on Chato Airport accusations

By Alawi Masare @AMasare news@thecitizen.co.tz

Chato. The ruling party CCM yesterday responded to some criticisms by the Opposition, including one on the construction of Chato airport, which the party defended by saying that the facility is strategically located.

The party’s ideology and publicity secretary, Humphrey Polepole, told reporters that the Opposition was misleading the public in many issues including the Chato airport in the home town of President John Magufuli.

Opposition politicians have been criticising Dr Magufuli claiming that he was favouring his home town openly.

But Mr Polepole defended government decision to the construction clarifying that the airport was strategically built and had all blessings from the ruling party.

“When you have an international airport anywhere, you need to also have a strategic aerodrome that will help in cases of emergency. Now, Mwanza is an international airport and Chato is the alternative,” he said during a media briefing.

He said construction of airports in every region was CCM government’s plan and the Chato airport was located some 20km away from the headquarters of Geita Region.

“When Dr Magufuli was campaigning in Singida, he also promised an airport. Was he pledging it for the opposition candidate who hails from that region? This is cheap politicking. Just ignore them,” he added.

“By the way, Dr Magufuli is the only president in Tanzania who has built more airports in different regions. Some 11 airports were either renovated or constructed in the last five years including that of Kigoma, Tabora, Bukoba and Mtwara.”

Dr Magufuli has taken a short break starting Thursday to Monday when he is expected to resume his campaign rallies.

Mr Polepole said the first phase, comprised of marathon rallies in Dodoma, Singida, Tabora, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara, Mwanza and Geita regions, was successful.

Mr Polepole also claimed that CCM was upbeat about the results in the parliamentary and councillorship positions despite the ongoing re-instating of opposition candidates in areas where the party’s candidates had passed unopposed.

Some 18 candidates from CCM were declared winners including Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa after Opposition candidates were disqualified by the National Electoral Commission (Nec).

However, following the appeals from the opposition parties, Nec has already reinstated some candidates.

Opposition parties have been up in arms after hundreds of their nominees were eliminated from the race by the electoral body.

Both Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo had threatened to organise peaceful demonstrations across the country if their nominees were not reinstated into the October 28 race.

“Come rain or shine, we will beat the opposition in the polls,” said Mr Polepole, reacting on the matter.