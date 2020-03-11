CCM’s Humphrey Polepole in court to pay Dr Mashinji’s fine

Speaking at the Kisutu resident Magistrate Court Grounds today March 11, Pole pole who was carrying bundles of cash said they were there to get directives on how to pay the fine so that Mashinji can regain his freedom.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Former Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji is set to regain his freedom today after CCM’s ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole arrived in court to pay the Sh30 million fines.

Ironically, Dr Mashinji only decamped to the ruling party CCM last month.

“We have received the directives from the authorities here and what is left of us is to deposit the card and there after we shall come back to court so that we can be given the removal order,” said Polepole.

Mashinji was among the 9 people who were convicted by Kisutu court, ordering them to pay a fine of different amounts collectively or serve a five-month jail term.

All the nine accused persons failed to pay the fines and were taken to Segerea Prison in Dar es Salaam where they spent the night.

Those found guilty by the Kisutu Court alongside Dr Vincent Mashinji, were Chadema Secretary General, John Mnyika, Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu and Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa.

Others are Party Chairman Freeman Mbowe, Tarime Urban MP, Esther Matiko, Kawe MP, Halima Mdee, Bunda MP Esther Bulaya and Tarime Rural MP, John Heche

They were charged with conspiracy to commit offences, unlawful assembly, rioting after proclamation, raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes, sedition and inciting commission of offenses.