Chadema to vie for Z’bar presidency

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam/Zanzibar. Two opposition parties, Chadema and Chaumma, yesterday announced to field candidates to contest Zanzibar’s presidency during the October General Election.

Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chaumma) chairman, Mr Hashim Rungwe said the doors were open for members aspiring to run for various positions in the party and that his party was open for cooperation with serious interested parties.

Mr Rungwe said his party will issue a timetable to guide collection of nomination forms. The party’s Secretary General, Alyy Omary, announced plans to vie for the presidency in Zanzibar if he is endorsed.

Chadema’s Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Mr Salum Mwalimu, yesterday invited the party’s members interested in running for the presidency in Zanzibar to declare intentions.

Mr Mwalimu said the doors were open until June 15 for members to submit their names to the party in Zanzibar. He said, however, that by announcing candidates does not remove the possibility of Chadema to partner with other parties in the October election.

‘We would be happy to work jointly with other parties, whose mission aligns with that of Chadema,” he said.