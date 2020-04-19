Coping with life’s challenges amid virus

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in China towards the end of last year, life has changed in almost every country.

Coronavirus has since spread to other parts of the world, forcing governments to take unprecedented measures to control the infectious disease from spreading and claiming more lives. Cities have been forced to lockdown with authorities closing schools, shutting down public transport systems while encouraging self-isolation, social distancing and personal hygiene, especially hand- washing.

In Tanzania schools have been closed and some companies have a majority of workers if not all, working from home. Government has banned gatherings and is encouraging physical distancing. It also insists on washing hands from time to time as part of the prevention measures.

There since has been a lot of lifestyle change as people strive to adapt to the new precautionary measures. It is impressive to see how quickly people are getting used to the new life. Hand-washing is quickly gaining ground with almost every house and business keeping a bucket of water and soap at the entrance.

The same applies to houses of worship where hand-washing is highly observed.

Although hand-washing is at its peak in the city, adhering to other prevention meausures remain a challenge. In public transport for example, passengers are still tightly packed and in crowded streets like Congo in Kariakoo and elsewhere, physical distancing is almost non-existent.

With exceptions of a few families and individuals who can afford to maintain social distancing by locking themselves in their homes and allowing no guests, for the majority, life goes on as it was before coronavirus.

For most Dar es Salaam residents, the majority who live from hand-to-mouth, a complete lockdown is something they are praying does not happen. For how will they survive? Most of them feel it’s very hard to self isolate by staying at home. They have to go out to be able to put food on the table.

Many more don’t have jobs that allow them to work from home. Those whose income depends on schools/students, are already suffering since the schools are closed. It is evident that income levels affect most people when it comes to implementation of some of the recommended measures to curb the spread of covid-19.

Salome Milinga, a Mbagala resident, has to go out daily to sell buns to earn money to feed her family. “I too fear contracting the disease but what can I do? I will starve if I stay indoors,” says the mother of five.

Life has since been difficult for Salome, who usually sells her buns to pupils in schools. Now that schools are closed, Salome has to roam the streets looking for customers. “Two of my children are helping me to sell the buns,” she says.

Instead of staying home, which was the main reason for closing schools, Salome’s children are instead roaming the streets with her to earn money for their family’s upkeep. Her first born is a bodaboda rider. He faces a similar situation as his mother. Julius has to go out looking for passengers. His business entails interacting with different passengers. “It is very difficult for us to control the spread of this disease. We need God’s intervention,” he says.

Salome and Julius believe a full lockdown would hit them hard if implemented. “In case of a total lockdown, most poor families would starve, unless there are measures by government to support the poor,” Julius says.

“Due to our system of life, some of us will die from hunger. I don’t have money to buy enough food to last for even a week. We have to go out every day to get our daily bread,” says Salome.

Jacqueline Kweka, a jewellery designer in Dar es Salaam, says coping with the coronavirus outbreak has not been easy. She is constantly worried about family members and close friends who are living in Europe, where the virus continues to claim hundreds of lives.

“Most European countries are in total lockdown. I’m happy that we, in Tanzania, have begun to do our part in containing the spread of the virus. At least phrases such as “social distancing” and “self-isolation” have become part of our vocabulary,” she says.

However, Jacqueline feels that it would be better if we could take a different approach in implementing some of the precautionary measures. “I wonder how total lockdown, social distancing and self-isolation measures would effectively work for the majority of Tanzanians.

“Though we don’t have a total lockdown in Tanzania yet, I am struggling to think how it would be if the lockdown would be effected. I’am, sure most people wouldn’t be okay having their movements restricted,” she says.

“All in all, I’m trying to keep my family and myself safe by restricting our movements and where need be, I use my personal car or hire a taxi,” she adds.

“Being in a crowd like standing in a queue waiting to be attended to at a public office makes me feel a growing fear of catching coronavirus,” she says. “On top of that, there is a huge risk of touching elevator switch buttons or the side bars along stairs,” she adds.

Jacqueline is lucky as she is among a few Tanzanians who may not be affected by movement restriction. The nature of her work allows her to work remotely.

“I can work and maintain limited movement without feeling any difference, even when I have to interact with people. If the need arises, I can make movements without feeling so much vulnerable to the disease. This is a privilege that not every Tanzanian has. For the majority of the population, movement is necessary for them to sustain their lives,” she says.

Jacqueline is of the opinion that with different economic and social settings, Africa needs to have its own strategies that fit well into their demographics.

“Already small business owners are feeling the effects of COVID-19 across the globe. Telling a mother who hawks to feed her family that she has to stay at home would be like giving her a death sentence,” she argues.

Khadija Katele, a public servant shares similar views. According to her, for most labourers for example, self isolation and social distancing is something they can’t afford to do easily despite being scared of the infectious Covid-19.

“Such people can’t work from home. Their job requires them to be on site daily. Working from home fits a section of those who work in offices. For some, self-isolation is as easy as ABC as they can run things remotely by phone or email, but for the majority of Tanzanians, I don’t know how that would work,” she says.

A poultry entrepreneur, Mohamed Machela says, it’s very hard to cope with the situation we are in. “With all family members at home the whole day, it’s challenging, we are not used to it thus it would be difficult,” he says.

According to him, with children and adults around home the whole day, that means there is more mouths to feed, which he says is difficult for most poor families.

On the other hand, Mohamed thinks that even the nature of most neighbourhoods and the general settings of homes are not conducive for people to efficiently work from home. “It is obvious that working from home is a very challenging task for most of us. It is a culture which we are not used to,” he argues.

In case of a total lockdown, Mohamed advises people to wisely spend the little resources that they have and strictly adhere to health guidelines in order to survive during the whole period and remain safe from the disease.

Nadine Kapya, a public relations practitioner, says she is coping well with the situation together with her family although they go out once in a while. Nadine is now working from home. “We all can’t afford to have private cars but with public transport, people who earn their income on a daily basis have to exercise great care,” she advices.

Raheem Mkadara, a senior creative designer with Scanad, urges people to follow guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation in containing the spread of Covid-19.

Raheem, who is living single, can afford buying enough food stuff in case of a total lockdown. Not many of his fellow youth are as privileged.