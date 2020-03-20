Covid-19: The mystery of Tanzania’s patient number 6

So far, the identity and their particulars of the other five have been known, they include three Tanzanians have been and two foreign nationals.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam . A day after authorities announced that the number of those who have tested positive for coronavirus had reached six, the identity of Tanzania’s patient number six remains a mystery.

Whereas all the others have been named or a lead to their identity given by the ministry of health, nothing has been given on the sixth patient.

His or her nationality, age and dates of arrival remains information privy to authorities who have maintained a tight lip.

The three Tanzanians include Isabella Mwampamba from Arusha, Diamond’s manager Sallam Sharaf, and rapper MwanaFA aka Hamis Mwinjuma who are all in isolation at designated facilities.

In another development authorities are continuing to monitor the situation of some 112 people who could have made contacts with the confirmed cases with some already in self isolation.

Those affected include 66 in Dar es Salaam and 46 in Arusha, with 27 who were quarantined in the northern city testing negative for Covid-19.

By mid-day, there were no new cases across East Africa, but the WHO risk assessment shows that global levels are very high on a day when number of deaths in Italy surpassed that of China.