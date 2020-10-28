Decision time for Tanzania

By Bernard James @TheCitizenTz bjames@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. About 29 million Tanzania are expected to cast their ballots today to elect the Union president, MPs and councillors during an election that analysts project would be the most hard-fought contest between the ruling party candidates and those of the opposition.

The basis upon which this election is fought—promises of continued infrastructural development, expansion of key social services, respect for civil rights, widening democratic space and people-centred development--has galvanised voters.

Fifteen candidates including the sitting President John Magufuli who is standing his second and final term have crisscrossed Tanzania’s 945,087 square kilometres during 63 days of hectic campaigns to woo supporters.

The contest will also involve candidates eying 390 parliamentary seats and 5,115 councillorship positions for the mainland Tanzania and few others for members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Tanzanians are going to cast their ballots with the hope of a peaceful, free and fair election devoid of election malpractice.

It is out of question that the incumbent President Magufuli and opposition leader Tundu Lissu of Chadema are the main contenders of this historical election that has attracted huge local and international interest.

Advertisement

During the two months of campaigning, Dr Magufuli and his party CCM have exuded confidence of winning the election by a landslide majority based on his successful expansion of major infrastructural projects and of social services.

The President has also used major policy reforms issues like introduction of free education policy for primary and secondary schools when he assumed power to make a case for his re-election.

Construction of major roads, the SGR project, Stiegler’s gorge, rural electrification projects, massive construction of health centres and improvement of health services and renovation and purchase of new ferries are other milestones the party has been selling to voters.

CCM publicity and ideology secretary Humphrey Polepole told journalist last week his party was confident of winning based on the number of its active members that has doubled from 8.5 million in 2015 to 17 million this year, he said.

Dr Magufuli’s main rival, Mr Tundu Lissu, who returned to the country in August from Belgium after spending three years outside the country for specialised treatment after being shot 16 times by unknown gunmen in the Capital Dodoma, unexpectedly changed the political tide for the opposition soon after his party Chadema picked him its flag bearer.

His return and engagement in active politics has revitalised the opposition after over four years of silence and inactivity following government’s ban of political rallies in 2016.

The outspoken opposition candidate has mounted sizable challenge to Dr Magufuli and has used his message of cherishing freedom, justice and people-centred development if he elected president to woo voters.

Backed by his record as a defender of human and civil rights, Mr Lissu has turned out to be a rallying point of individuals and groups rooting for change of government.

CCM enters the election with already over 20 MPs who will have no challenger after opposition aspirants were locked out over technicalities.

Tens of opposition aspirants for parliamentary seats and councillorship positions were disqualified by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) which upheld objections from CCM candidates and other small opposition parties.

The main opposition Chadema alone has seen more than 20 parliamentary aspirants and 500 candidates for councillorship locked out of the race as were those from ACT-Wazalendo.

The major opposition parties have also complained of moves to frustrate their agents from supervising today’s election from across the country.

Unlike previous elections, this time both the rival parties have uniquely capitalised on online and social media platforms to campaign, signaling the ever increasing influence of the digital space.

Many Tanzanians have sourced campaign messages from Twitter, Instagram Facebook and other platforms.

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has issued several statements to remind internet users against abusing the services during election period as it influence became clear.

This time round the opposition goes to the poll not as a coalition to challenge the ruling party that has been in power for over half a century.

The Political Party Act introduced a number of changes last year, including the one that has set tough conditions and time frame for parties to form coalitions.

However, Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo party have informally agreed to “cooperate,” with ACT publically asking its members to vote for Mr Lissu, while Chadema has declared it would support ACT candidates for parliamentary seat and councillors in areas where its candidates were disqualified. Chadema has also vouched for Mr Seif Shariff Hamad for Zanzibar presidnecy.

International observers

Like many other elections in the continent, the Tanzania polls have drew interest from the international community which has followed up the processes closely.

Tanzania is considered a key economic, political and security cog in the larger Eastern Africa region.

Authorities in Tanzania have repeatedly reiterated their desire and preparedness to ensure a free and fair election by ensuring criteria for a standard election are in place and strictly observed by stakeholders. This is despite the opposition crying foul that some events during nomination of candidates by the national electoral body did not inspire confidence and have challenged the polls agency to ensure smooth ending to the exercise.

NEC disclosed recently that about 16 international organisations have been credited to observe Tanzanian election during and after casting of votes. In January this year, President Magufuli assured the international community during a New Year sherry party at State House that the October General Election will be free, fair, and transparent.

Dr Magufuli went far to extend invitation for international election observers and agencies to come and observe the polls. Political scientist Prof Ibrahim Bakari of the University of Dar es Salaam says the level of political freedom has emerged as a centre piece for the campaigns.