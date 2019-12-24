His trophy cabinet today includes the Kilimanjaro Music awards, MTV Africa Music awards and the MTV Europe among others.

By Paul Owere @p_owere

Dar es Salaam. Ten years ago, Diamond Platnumz debuted with hit single ‘Kamwambie’ a song that introduced him to the Bongo Flava fraternity and marked his arrival on the big stage.

And with that hit single a star was born, as he went on to release chat topping and award winning hits in the following years, which has taken his name to the global stage as one of Africa’s music stars.



His songs have since transcended boundaries making him one of the most sought after artiste from East Africa with recent shows in Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau being testimony to this growth.

From the narrow alleys of Tandale, today, he is one of the highest paid artistes in Africa with a local asking price of not less than $30,000 and $70,000 outside East Africa as quoted by the local press recently.

Four years ago CNN put Diamond Platnumz net worth to be around $5 Million, but with high profile gigs, recording deals with Universal, endorsements with global brands Belaire Champaign, his worth could have doubled already.

This is just an estimation and not the actual net worth as the top-notch musician may have unknown investments and assets.

To celebrate that meteoric rise and a decade of music, he is set to stage a show at the Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma, some 1237 kilometres from his seas-side base in Dar es Salaam.

His fans will travel with him on a fully paid trip to Kigoma on the central railway line on a fully paid trip to the furthest point of the central railway on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

Despite having performed there before at other shows such as Fiesta and the Kigoma All Stars, this is the first time that he holds such a concert in his native Kigoma .

The nostalgic train ride to many is set to be a building bridges kind of thing as former members of the WCB who fell out with him are set to be on the two-day eight-train coach ride.