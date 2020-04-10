By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Easter weekend is here, unlike most, this might not feature as many celebrations and fanfare as we have become accustomed to as the covid-19 pandemic has forced the world to go into a lockdown.

In the wake of this, the minister of health Ummy Mwalimu has called upon those who intend to travel upcountry to really question whether it is really necessary because they could unknowingly taking the virus to rural areas.

“Let’s not take the virus to the elderly in the rural areas, ask yourself if at all it is very important for you to travel upcountry especially those in Dar es Salaam where the infections are high,” said the health minister.

She explained that the stage of transmission in the community may be complicated to know who the infected person is and warning that Tanzania may get to this stage.

"I must tell you the truth if we'll not take necessary measures, soon, we will get into community transmission. We need to take precautions and intensify efforts to combat the disease," she said.

The minister said it was the duty of every religious leader to ensure they conduct worship in a systematic and risk-free environment to protect themselves against corona virus as well as limiting religious conferences which are not important at this time.