By Peter Elias and William Shao @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The 1995 polls will not only be remembered as the first elections since readoption of a multiparty system in Tanzania, but also for unearthing a number of leaders, who served in the Benjamin Mkapa Cabinet.

On the eve of August 23, 1995 the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Executive Committee (NEC), announced the names of parliamentary seat aspirants as well as those of members of the House of Representatives.

However, the NEC dropped the names of three members of the party, who had sailed through unopposed in a referendum and saved three others from being left out.

Those, who were served on a silver platter were Patrick Qorro, who was contesting the Karatu parliamentary seat, Dr Ibrahim Msabaha (Kibaha, Coast Region) and Manju Salum Msambya (Kigoma South).

Dr Lutter Nelson, who led in a referendum when contesting the Kibaha seat and his Karatu and Kigoma South counterparts were left out.

In Dar es Salaam Region, CCM came up with new faces that were seen contesting all constituencies.

They were Zainuddin Tayabali Adamjee (Kawe), Godwin Kabisa (Kinondoni), Venance Ngula (Ubungo), Iddi Mohammed Simba (Ilala), Paul Malyango Rupia (Ukonga), Kitwana Kondo (Kigamboni) and Ali Ramadhani Kihiyo (Chang’ombe).

The criteria used by the NEC to pick aspirants included the results of referendum votes, ethical issues and their acceptability.

The ministers who were picked to vie for parliamentary seats included Basil Mramba, Cleopa Msuya, Edward Lowassa, Frederick Sumaye, Philip Marmo, Samuel Sitta and Jakaya Kikwete. Horace Kolimba, Jackson Makweta, Anna Makionda, Nalaila Kiula, Anna Abdalla, Bakari Mbonde, Ernest Nyanda, Joseph Rwegasira and John Malecela.

On the list were deputy ministers Prof Nicas Mahinda, Emannuel Mwambulukutu, Njelu Kasaka, Omari Kizango and Sigela Nswima.

One of the parliamentary seat aspirants approved by the NEC after assessing his ethical behaviour and acceptability was Dr John Pombe Magufuli, who, 20 years later, has become the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Dr Magufuli was approved to vie for the Biharamulo East constituency in Kagera Region.

The others approved were Joseph Kataraiya (Bukoba Urban), Sebastian Kinyondo (Bukoba Rural), Anatoly Choya (Biharamulo East), Wilson Masilingi (Muleba South), Dr Ahmed Kiwanuka (Muleba North), Eustace Katagira (Kyerwa), Pius Ngeze (Ngara) and Sir George Kahama (Karagwe).

Dr Magufuli had to quit his job as a chemist at the Nyanza Cooperative Union in Mwanza Region so that he could contest the seat on the CCM ticket in the 1995 polls in which he won.

After the polls, President Benjamin Mkapa appointed Dr Magufuli Deputy minister for Works, a position that he held for long.

Dr Magufuli worked as an MP and the Works Deputy minister for five years, before he was reelected during the 2000 polls as the Biharamuro MP and appointed the full minister for Works by President Mkapa.

During the 2005 polls Dr Magufuli won the seat again and appointed a minister by President Jakaya Kikwete, who also won in the polls as president.

In the first five years of the administration of President Kikwete (2005 - 2010), Dr Magufuli held different ministerial positions including the ministry of Lands, Housing and Settlement Development (2005 – 2008) and the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (2008 – 2010).

Again, during the 2010 General Election, this time vying for the Chato constituency, Dr Magufuli won it and was appointed minister for Works, a position he held until the October 2015 General Election, when he contested the presidency and emerged the winner.

For all his great achievements in politics, the 1995 General Election made Dr Magufuli be viewed by many people as an exceptional and results-oriented leader.

Unlike other politicians who emerged in the polls and then vanished, Magufuli proved to have won the hearts of the citizens as he sailed through unopposed in 2000, 2005 and 2010 polls.

Seeking a parliamentary seat reelection and sailing through unopposed in those past years was normally a sign that that particular aspirant was acceptable in the particular constituency due to various reasons including working hard.

So, President Mkapa appointed Dr Magufuli Works Deputy minister before he was made the full minister of the docket, despite the fact that he had no vast experience in politics and in the government.

Likewise, President Kikwete had confidence in Dr Magufuli, whom he appointed minister during his 10 year presidential term. That was probably possible due to his good working performance in every ministry he was appointed to lead.

JMP’s 20 year journey as an MP appeared to have strengthened him as a stable politician with convincing power .

When Dr Magufuli contested the presidency on his CCM party ticket, his hard working record helped him sail through.

As an MP, Dr Magufuli did great things of development for his Chato constituency including bringing social services closer to his constituents and his convincing power that resulted in the creation of Chato District in 2006.

Many roads in the constituency had been tarmacked and street lights, which cannot be spotted in some big towns in the country, had been installed.

Such great achievements made Dr Magufuli popular and a very important person to his constituents.

The Secretary General of the Alliance for Democratic Change party, Doyo Hassan Doyo, says Dr Magufuli was successful in the 1995 polls because he is an educated person, who had demonstrated his ability to bring development for people.

He goes on to explain that even after the polls Dr Magufuli stood a good chance of holding a ministerial position, which President Mkapa gave him.

“When he was vying for the seat, already CCM knew there was its acceptable contestant in the constituency.

“So, when he was elected an MP, Mkapa landed him with a ministerial position because the president was aware of his ability.

“So, he worked hard when he was appointed minister and he continued to be in the Cabinet of Ministers until he was elected the President of Tanzania,” says Doyo when interviewed by The Citizen over the 1995 polls.

Clarifying on the 1995, 2000 and 2005 polls, Doyo says opposition parties had a good opportunity to fare well, but failed because of their own weaknesses.

“I think this year’s General Election will be more difficult because the ruling party doesn’t want to compete with opposition parties. That has been evidenced in the local government elections,” says the politician.

A professor at the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), Gaudence Mpangala, says the 1995 polls increased desire of more democracy in the country since a multiparty political system had not taken root in Tanzania.

“That General Election had a lot of excitement particularly due to the participation of opposition parties that were still in their infancy.

“You may remember how the NCCR-Mageuzi party and its leader, Augustine Mrema, shook the nation in the 1995 polls,” says Prof Mpangala.

Prof Mpangala says Dr Magufuli has the ability of expressing himself and proving his stance.