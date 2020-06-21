Gambo’s sacking leaves unanswered questions

By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Questions continue to linger on the shock dismissal of the Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo on Friday.

Although some analysts have linked his exit with the then district commissioner for Arusha Gabriel Fabien Daqqaro with the coming elections, the manner in which the duo were relieved of duties has been a talk of town.

A statement sent to newsrooms from State House late of Friday only said President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of the two senior officials. The Monduli DC Iddi Kimanta is the new RC.

Also sent packing was the Arusha city director Dr Maulid Madeni, a key figure in the hierarchy of the regional technocrats.

However, it is the inglorious exit of the regional commissioner which has sent tongues wagging in the city now bracing up for the General Election in October.

Mr Gambo, a soft spoken regional administrator who rose from an Information Technology (IT) expert in the then Arusha municipality to become a top administrator, had his niche.

He had cut an edge of a regional commissioner who was determined to promote investments in the region and was vividly close to the business community in that endeavour.

He ensured he worked closely with the tourism fraternity in particular in easing restrictions which impacted on the movement of foreign tourists from the airports to the remote sites.

A year ago, he initiated establishment of an investment desk at the regional secretariat to process applications by the prospective investors, Arusha being the leading magnet for investors in the northern zone.

And unlike his predecessors - especially in recent times - he was much closer to the regional organisations based in the diplomatic city and on countless times he would address regional business meetings. In 2012, he unsuccessfully contested for membership of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

Shortly after the failed bid, he was among dozens of young politicians and CCM cadres appointed by the former President Jakaya Kikwete as district commissioners.

He was posted to Korogwe but would not last long as he landed into some trouble with the local leaders.

After he was cleared he was the later re-appointed DC some years later but for Uvinza in Kigoma Region.

Shortly after the 2015 General Election, Gambo was back to his home town of Arusha as the DC to replace John Mongela who was promoted to become RC for Mwanza.

In few months, he was appointed the RC, taking over from the ‘short-lived’ Daudi Ntibenda. He was replaced in his former position by Mr Daqqaro.

Information had been awash in Arusha that he was intending to vie for the Arusha Urban parliamentary seat under the opposition for the past ten years.