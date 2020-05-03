How you can combat stress during Covid-19 pandemic

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Life inside the four walls during this self-quarantine period can feel like a prison. It has been a common thing for most people to remain sane and productive during the physical distancing and ‘work from home’ arrangement that is designed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

“When you sit at home and start reflecting on the whole situation, sometimes you get scared,” says Mr Cuthbert Shayo, an entrepreneur who qualifies himself as an extrovert.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the country has widely and largely impacted on economic activities. Those who earn through subsistence (hand- to-mouth) are more stressed.

“I work at a sales company and my earning is based on commissions from the units sold. I get stressed to be confined at home because if I don’t go out and make business, how will I survive?” asks Lisa Charles, a single mother working in the city.

She adds: “I am a single mother of an eleven-month-old daughter, it is very difficult to know how I am going to fulfil all my responsibilities during this pandemic.”

The physical distancing and self-quarantine may impact people in different ways depending on their socio-economic status. Experts have warned of mental health fallout as the coronavirus causes stress throughout the population.

The experts say the first thing people need to understand is that physical distancing and quarantine measures were not a punishment but rather restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of the virus and save lives.

“I feel more safe when I work from home, It is less stressful knowing that my chances of contracting the virus are slim,” says Ana-Maria Clemence who works at a clearing and forwarding company. Mental health experts say there are several activities that can be performed to protect mental health when one stays indoors.

Create a schedule

A psychologist and counselor, Dr Nadia Ahmed recommends that it is better for people to create a more practical list of things to do during this time of confinements to help them relieve stress and build good habits.

“Maintain a structure or routine to your day such as wake up, shower, have breakfast, do home chores,” she said.

“Have a time table and respect it. Put up a comfortable dress and move from the bed room to the sitting room and start doing something useful for a certain time,” adds Justus August, an applied psychologist from the Aga Khan Education Service Tanzania (AKES,T).

Communicate / keep in touch with family and friends

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has discarded the use of a phrase “social distancing” in its briefings and instead started using the phrase “physical distancing.”

The organisation stated that the process of physical distancing as a way of curbing the spread of the virus does not mean that socially we have to be disconnected from our loved ones.

It’s essential that during this period we continue to keep in touch with our family and friends through calls, videos, and social media.

“I phoned my parents almost every day now. I have actually contacted friends whom I haven’t talked to for years because I stay idle most of the time (chuckles),” Abel Thomas who works as cashier at a city bank told The Citizen.

Dr August advises that the confinement time is also a good time for people to reflect on their personal development projects and working on their spiritual, social and personal life even after the pandemic.

“Initiate self-enhancement conversations with those around you or those you are connected to through social media,” he says.

The chief executive officer of Mental Health Tanzania (MHT) Dr Onesmo Petro also says helping people during difficult times may also be beneficial to both parties, specifically people with special needs and the vulnerable communities.

“You can use your time to spread a positive energy and hope to communities and families that have been affected by Covid-19,” he says,

News diet-find credible sources of information

“Make sure you feed yourself with information from credible sources, which for this particular time is the government,” said Dr Petro.

“Choose at least three reliable sources to rely on when you need to know what is happening as far as the pandemic is concerned, for example, one newspaper, one television station and one radio station,” advises Dr August.

He said if not necessary ‘do not spend so much time on gadgets because they would expose you through a lot of information some of which aren’t genuine about the pandemic, something that would ruin your emotional and mental health.’

“Don’t dwell on the information searching, you can have a one or two hour limit. Avoid conspiracy theories, fake news and gossips,” says Dr Nadia Ahmed.

“They increase your anxiety and are potentially not true. Seek professional support when you are feeling too overwhelmed. In managing your feelings, you can take time to reflect on how you feel about the pandemic and talk about your worries, fears as well as lack of any emotions,” she adds.

Keep your physical being fit

“Get some physical exercise, take care of your body, eat well balanced meals, drink plenty of water, get fresh air and sunlight,” said Dr Nadia Ahmed.

Dr August advised that sharpening intellectual abilities can also be a good idea by building up a strong family bond, organize our thoughts and make us stay healthy mentally.

“Initiate and participate in different family games such as chess, Snake and ladder game, cards playing, listening and musical dancing, drawing and reading competitions,” he says.

Learn new things