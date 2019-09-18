Kabendera given access to medical care, case adjourned to Oct 1

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Freelance journalist Eric Kabendera has today told the Kisutu Magistrate’s Court that for the first time he was taken to Amana Hospital, Ilala yesterday where an x-ray of his spine and blood samples were taken.

“Yesterday I was able to access medical facility at Amana Hospital where different tests were conducted on both my spine and blood samples were taken,” said Kabendera who still has difficulty in walking.

He also told court that he is still feeling pain in one of his legs which has made his movement quite painful and difficult.

Kabendera a freelance journalist was first brought to the Kisutu Magistrate Court on August 5, facing three charges of money laundering, tax evasion and leading a criminal racket.

When his case appeared for mention today, prosecution led by state attorney Wankyo Simon told court that investigations into the case were yet to be completed.

The presiding magistrate Rwezile postponed the case until October 1 when it will come for mention at the same court.