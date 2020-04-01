Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise to 81 as 22 more test positive

In the latest report, Mombasa reported 7 cases, Kiambu 2 cases while Kakamega, Kilifi, Machakos, Muranga, Nairobi and Nyamira each reported one case of the virus.

Nairobi . Kenya has confirmed 22 more coronavirus cases bringing the national total to 81.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 13 of the new patients are male and nine are female.

The patients include 18 Kenyans, two Pakistani and two Cameroonian citizens, CS Kagwe said Wednesday afternoon during the daily coronavirus briefing.

Kenya's confirmed coronavirus cases are now at 81 after 22 people tested positive for the virus.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said in the past 24 hours, the country had tested 300 persons, the largest number ever tested.

Out of the 22 cases, two are Pakistanis and two others Cameroon nationals and the rest are Kenyans.

Kagwe said there were a lot of skeptics who think the disease is not yet in Kenya.

“The disease is spreading very first. It knows no boundaries. We are all affected in the same way,” Kagwe said adding that people should quarantine themselves if they feel unwell or if they had travelled into the country recently.

“In just 24 hours, 810 Italians have died, 812 people from Spain passed on, what this tells us is we cannot emphasize enough what is likely ahead of us unless we adhere to the rules we’ve put in place,” he said.

The sudden surge in the number of cases comes as Kenya reported two recovery cases.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that Kenya’s first and third covid-19 patients have fully recovered.