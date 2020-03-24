Lack of raw materials pushing sanitizer prices to the roof

Apart from the prices, some of the products on the market did not meet the required standards by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Two days ago, there were reports that hand sanitizers were running out of stock as the nation grappled with a sanitation crisis which is as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19.

So far, 12 individuals have tested positive forcing the authorities to swing into action by putting in place different measures to curb the spread of the virus, including shutting down of schools and universities.

However, this too, has come with its own challenge as retailers looked to cash in on some of facilities which include sanitizers whose price has since quadrupled in most pharmacies.

The recommended prices announced by government are not being adhered to by most businessmen who continue to sell sanitizers at astronomical prices.

Apart from the prices, some of the products on the market did not meet the required standards by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards.

Those who spoke on condition of anonymity say the problem is not with the selling point but it is more with the raw materials that are not available locally.

“Prices of the formulae have gone up by almost 60 per cent, so for the manufacturer you either opt out or manufacturer with all the costs of production to recoup the costs,” says one business man.

He adds, besides the pricing most of the required raw materials are currently out of stock such as isopropyl alcohol, glycerine, aloe vera gel, denatured alcohol or rubbing alcohol .