Lawyer speaks out on Zitto’s gag order

Dar es Salaam. A lawyer, who defended ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe, who was yesterday found guilty of sedition charges, said the court decision doesn’t bar the politician from continuing with any of his political activities.

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court convicted Mr Kabwe of sedition charges after claiming in October 2018 that 100 people had been killed during clashes between herders and the police in Kigoma Region.

“The judgment doesn’t prevent him from vying for leadership positions in the forthcoming General Election,” said his lawyer, Jebra Kambole.

The court freed him on condition that he should refrain from saying or writing anything that would be considered seditious for one year.

“If the offender commits a seditious offence during the period aforesaid he will be liable to be sentenced for the offence in respect of which this present order of discharge has been made,” said resident magistrate Huruma Shaidi.

Soon after the judgement, speculation went rife that the maverick politician had been “silenced” and would not be able to participate in the forthcoming polls.

But Speaking to The Citizen Mr Kabwe’s lawyer, Mr Kambole, said his client is not barred from aspiring for political position in the forthcoming General Election.