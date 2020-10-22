Lissu: We pledge a new Katiba, justice for all

By John Namkwahe and Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu yesterday said if elected Union President, he will ensure a Constitution is written with a view to reducing too much power vested in the Head of State.

He reiterated that his administration would embrace the rule of law principle to ensure that no one would be above the law.

He issued these pledges while addressing a campaign rally in Tanga City that was broadcast live via online platforms ahead of the General Election slated for October 28, 2020.

“We’ll also repeal all repressive laws to ensure that everyone enjoys justice and freedom,” said Mr Lissu.

The firebrand opposition leader, who doubles as Chadema vice chairman (Mainland),pledged to compensate all those whose houses and other properties were demolished to pave the way for implementation of various development projects particularly roads in some parts of the country.

While in Tanga, Mr Lissu was accompanied by Sheikh Ponda Issa Ponda and fellow party leaders. Today, he is expected to conduct election campaigns in Pemba and Unguja in Zanzibar.

Meanwhile, Lissu’s running mate, Salum Mwalimu, yesterday said the Opposition party would pay full respect to the current leader of Tanzania and presidential candidate of the ruling CCM, Dr John Magufuli, as a retired president - if it wins the October 28 General Election.

Campaigning for party councillor, parliamentary and presidential candidates, Mr Mwalimu said that, despite the challenges and the shortcomings of President Magufuli’s regime, he should not be worried.

“As I don’t resent him, I will myself - as vice president - make sure that Dr Magufuli gets all his entitlement benefits as a retired president. I will assign him various tasks under the supervision of President Tundu Lissu so that he won’t be idle,” he expounded.