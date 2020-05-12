Mrema: Opposition candidate who denied CCM sleep in 1995

By William Shao @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Among the opposition politicians who shaped Tanzanian politics is Augustine Lyatonga Mrema. He gained popularity soon after his appointment as minister for Home Affairs in November 1990.

His performance so impressed President Ali Hassan Mwinyi that he appointed him deputy prime minister. However, in December 1994, Mrema was removed from the Home Affairs ministry and appointed minister for Labour and Youth Development.

On Friday, February 24, 1995, in a situation that heralded his readiness to resign from his position over what he termed as ‘hypocrisy of the government’, Mr Mrema announced in parliament he was ready to sacrifice his ministerial position than support the government on the corruption scandal involving businessman Vindyadhas Chavda.

Chavda and his brother P. G. Chavda had obtained a $3.5 million loan under the Debt Conversion Programme (DCP), promising to rehabilitate sisal plantations in Tanga through upgrading and building workers’ houses and dispensaries, buying and repairing decorticator machines, and replanting neglected sisal farms.

The Chavdas claimed that, within ten years, they would create 1,400 jobs and earn $42 million in foreign exchange. Instead, the Chavda family allegedly diverted DCP funds outside the country by buying fictitious machines and spare parts.

Mr Augustine Mrema, who was then the minister for Home Affairs, promised that Chavda would be brought to trial. However, Chavda escaped prosecution and the public, through its parastatal bank system, carried the loss from the bad loan. Mr Mrema found himself in a difficult situation to rally support.

Advertisement

“I will be a hypocrite if I say I agree with the government on this issue. This is not just the issue of Chavda but it is one of the factors that continue to destroy ing this country,” Mrema told Parliament about the misappropriation of the fund by Chavda.

Mrema said the issue should not have been discussed at the time because the government saw it earlier but despite the efforts made by him (Mrema), other leaders did not support him.

He said he went to Tanga and did not find any sisal fields that had been raised by Chavda and thus he prepared a report that was however, not implemented.

“As a result I am being accused of pocking my money from Chavda,” said Mrema as the Prime Minister and First Vice-President Cleopa Msuya and other ministers stared at him in amazement.

Mrema read in parliament a letter addressed to him by the Attorney General of the day, Andrew Chenge, accusing him of publishing Chavda’s issue in the Family Mirror newspaper, while those of Mohamed Enterprises were published in the ‘Shaba’ newspaper.

“Despite me being Deputy Prime Minister - meaning that Chenge was under my jurisdiction - he wrote that letter to me,” stated Mrema, prompting Chenge to start demanding a chance to respond but the Deputy Speaker, Mathias Kihaula, denied him the opportunity.

Mrema said he was addressing the issue of Chavda as a representative of the citizens of Moshi Rural constituency and not as a minister. He issued a letter of appointment as Deputy Prime Minister wrote to him by the former Secretary General, Paul Rupia, saying he had been offered a position that did not give him power.

Mrema read the letter: “His Excellency the President has given you the title of Deputy Prime Minister although the procedures for that title are not stated... After exposing the Chavda issue, I was removed from the Home Affairs ministry. Other things, I will reveal later.”

However, he could not reveal what he promised he would expose later because on Saturday, February 1995, President Ali Hassan Mwinyi fired him from the cabinet over “misconduct” in Parliament while contributing to the Finance and Economic Committee’s statement of suspicion against Tanfarms Limited, CenterPoint Investment Limited and Arusha Farms Limitend (VG Chavda).

Mrema said in Parliament there were some things he disagreed with the government about the Chavda issue and that he had asked the President to remove him from office so that he remains only with an MP title.

Government response to Mrema was read to the press by the former minister for Information and Broadcasting, Philip Marmo, after which the Rombo MP, Basil Mramba, was appointed to replace Mrema.

The Government statement said: “The principle and basic criteria of the functioning of government that’s led by the Cabinet system is harmonisation and collective responsibility.”

“The President is saddened by Mr Mrema’s remarks in Parliament as he (the President) did not receive any advice from the minister that he had different views on the matters under discussion,” It stated.

“For more than five years, Mr Mrema was Home Affairs minister and advisor to the President on all matters pertaining to crime and security… Instead - and contrary to the confidence the president had in him - he broke the taboos and rules of the cabinet,” the statement said.

However, seven days later - on Friday, March 3 - Mrema announced his resignation from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), thus losing his parliamentary seat as a Moshi Rural MP.

He told reporters: “I found myself operating as a lone ranger on this issue of Chavda, and was branded critic of CCM and the government. My idea was also supported by other parliamentarians and later the government agreed with the idea...”

He said he had joined CCM because of its policy of protecting the poor and weak.

“...but, because it decided to change its focus, it’s now over. CCM is not my mother. CCM is not my father. If CCM has decided to identify itself with crooked investors, it’s now over, “ said Mr Mrema. He added: “My decision to charge the government in Parliament was the result of my belief that the House has a responsibility to control the government. I thank the President for giving me the opportunity to serve as a minister ... through that position I have seen so much evil in the State!”

On March 4, CCM - through its publicity secretary, Kingunge NgombaleMwiru - admitted losing a key cadre, Augustine Mrema, and that it was not able to block his decision because he used his constitutional right and freedom to quit the party.

On Thursday, March 9, Mrema announced joining the NCCR-Mageuzi - and was just as soon appointed acting chairman of the party. He was quoted as saying: “I chose to join the NCCR-Mageuzi after agreeing with their policy which, I believe, will meet the expectations of the citizens.”

The first impact of Mrema’s defection started to be felt on March 15 after a wave of CCM leaders in Kilimanjaro Region decamped to NCCR-Mageuzi. One of those who joined the party was Chief Thomas Marealle.

On April 17, 1995 the NCCR-Mageuzi held its general meeting aimed at, among other things, electing the party’s national chairman, and a candidate for the Presidential election in October that year. Mrema was chairman of the party and presidential candidate.

On October 8, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere spoke to reporters at which he said Mrema had made a mistake, ditching CCM. Nyerere believed Mrema’s problem was not with CCM; it was with the government.

“Chavda was not CCM’s sin but that of the government in which he (Mrema) was a member before he differed with his colleagues,” Nyerere said, adding: “The fact is that there is no divine opposition party.”

The general election for President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Members of Parliament was held on October 29, 1995. Four political parties fielded candidates for presidency.

The parties (their candidates in brackets) were: NCCR-Mageuzi (Augustine Mrema), UDP (John Cheyo), CUF (Prof Ibrahim Lipumba) and CCM (Benjamin Mkapa).

Mkapa won the election after scooping 4,026,226 votes, equivalent to 61.8 percent of total valid votes cast.

Mrema was runner-up to President Mkapa after getting 1,808,616 votes, which amounted to 27.8 percent. Professor Lipumba came in third with 418,973 votes (amounting to 6.4 percent), while UDP’s John Cheyo became fourth with 258,734 votes (equivalent to four percent).