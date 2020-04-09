Museveni to post workout video to show Ugandans how to exercise

President Museveni, in a statement on Wednesday, said that despite instituting a countrywide lockdown last week, he had seen a video of citizens jogging on one of the country’s main highways.

Kampala . President Yoweri Museveni has been at the centre of the Covid -19 fight and today he is set to post a video of himself working out to demonstrate to Ugandans how to exercise indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, according to him, this is absolutely unnecessary as it is perfectly possible to exercise indoors during this period when people are advised to stay at home following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that they are exercising. This should stop,” he wrote.

“If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow. I will do a video for you.”

Museveni also urged landlords not to evict their tenants due to rent but to, instead, demand the money later when the Covid-19 disease has been contained.

