Nine Chadema MPs grilled over ‘suspicious’ salary cuts

Dodoma. Anti-corruption agency yesterday grilled seven MPs of the main opposition Chadema as it dig deep into allegations that the party has been ‘suspiciously’ deducting salaries from its lawmakers since June 2016.

The interrogations come only days after some Chadema MPs, who defected to the ruling party CCM complained in Parliament that their salaries were being deducted without explanation on their use.

The defecting lawmakers alleged that the party has been slashing Sh560,000 from its Special Seats MPs while Sh520,000 was being deducted from MPs elect every month

The MPs later filed complaints with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB). The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that it will interrogate 69 MPs and leaders of the party

Chadema has maintained that the deductions were a collective party decision and were being done according to the party’s constitution.

The party’s deputy secretary general (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu said under the arrangement, every elected MP was supposed to contribute ten percent of his/her salary while Special Seats MPs gave up to 30 percent of the perk.

Siha MP Godwin Mollel was the first to reveal the allegations and claimed that the money was being embezzled by Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe.

Mr Mollel, who ditched Chadema to join CCM in December 2017, defended his seat through CCM ticked during a by-election. He was recently appointed deputy Health minister by President John Magufuli.

The first MP to enter an interrogation chamber was Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi (Sugu), who arrived at the PCCB headquarters in Dodoma around 7:55am and spent over two hours inside the offices.

Kilombero MP Peter Lijualikali, who recently decamped to CCM, arrived at the offices around 8:20am and was grilled for two hours.. “We discussed many things about contributions that were being deducted, there is nothing new apart from what I revealed in the parliament,” said Lijualikali as he left the PCCB offices.

Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa entered the offices around 4:15am and spend three hours. “This will help in my struggle for the presidency,” Msigwa joked as he was being escorted by a PCCB officer.

Outspoken Chadema MPs Esther Bulaya and Halima Mdee were also questioned. Momba MP David Silinde spent over three hours being questioned. Outside the offices, the MP promised to speak in details about the issue in coming days.