Parties step up preps for General Election

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The CCM presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, yesterday pledged to unify the Isles and provide equal opportunity to all citizens, as opposition candidates continued to fulfill the nomination requirements of their political parties. Dr Mwinyi who was on July 11 this year endorsed by CCM’s decision making committees in Dodoma, also called for voter turn-out to avoid post-election complaints that he distanced himself from candidates selling themselves by his name.

He reiterated promises he made during his meeting at the Kisiwandui offices in Unguja that he would protect and uphold the 1964 Revolution and the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar if he is elected president of Zanzibar.

Dr Mwinyi – who is also Defence and National Service minister – pledged zero tolerance on corruption, maintain peace and security, uphold the achievements of previous governments, protect the interests of Zanzibaris in the union, the East African Community (EAC), the African Union (AU) and the international community.

Dr Mwinyi made the pledges at the Tibirizi Grounds in Pemba where he commenced a tour aimed at introducing himself to CCM cadres, members and supporters.

Speaking during the event, Dr Mwinyi said he would form a people-centred government that would focus on developing Zanzibar if elected to succeed incumbent leader Ali Mohammed Shein.

“Upholding the country’s unity will be my priority... As your elected leader, I promise to unify the Isles as the new president,” he promised.

He said his government would equally serve all the citizens regardless of their geographical location, and would also ensure that employment opportunities are accessible according to one’s qualifications. Dr Shein called on the residents of Unguja and Pemba to cast their votes to enable CCM win the election by a large margin in order to avoid complaints.

He also distanced himself from party cadres who use his name to promote and popularise themselves.

“I’m here and now publicly saying that I’ve not sent anybody to seek votes. People should struggle on their own,” he said.

He reiterated his promise to honour and uphold the January 12, 1964 Revolution and the April 26, 1964 Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, describing it as a union of its kind that is exemplary worldwide.

Dr Mwinyi said the country’s peace and security will be promoted as the key development component, and will complete implementation of development projects, including major infrastructure projects left uncompleted by the outgoing government.

“But, these promises will not be a reality if there is inaccountability, corruption and embezzlement in government. After serving the government as Defence minister that promotes confidentiality, such people will be the first to get to know me,” he said.

The health expert by profession said once elected, his government will advocate the interests of Zanzibaris in the Union, East African Community, the African Union and the international community.

Speaking during the event, Dr Shein called on Zanzibaris to vote for the party’s candidates who would assist Dr Mwinyi in leading the Isles for the next 10 years.

“Give us people who would make good parliamentarians, Representatives House members and councillors,” he said, insisting that leadership qualities should be considered instead of favouritism. CCM starts its screening processes today to endorse its candidates for parliamentarians, members of the House of Representatives and council members.

In another development, the opposition Chadema presidential candidate, Lazaro Nyalandu, yesterday arrived in Zanzibar to seek guarantors.

Also in Zanzibar was a representative of Mr Tundu Lissu - also from Chadema - who said the presidential candidate was expected to hold campaigns himself if endorsed by his party to be its presidential candidate.

“As reported earlier, Mr Lissu will be among members who would attend the party’s decision-making meetings slated to take place from July 27 to 30 this year,” he said, allaying fears among party members and the general public that he would not make it to the country from Sweden in time.

For his part, Mr Nyalandu said if he is endorsed and voted Union president, he would uphold the demands of the constitution and directives in bringing about socioeconomic development for all Tanzanians regardless.

“Once approved, I will conduct smart campaigns and maintain our unity in order to record a landslide victory at the polls,” he said, promising to establish a fish market in order to bolster the prospects of fish traders in the Isles.

Mr Nyalandu also pledged to form a government that would respect and honour the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar - and also ensure that the archipelago continues to be semi-autonomous vis-a-vis the United Republic.

Introducing the candidates, the Chadema deputy secretary general (Zanzibar), Mr Salum Mwalimu, reminded the candidates to continue promoting the party’s interests by demanding Zanzibar’s sovereignty which is among the issues demanded by the citizens in the Isles.

Meanwhile, former Foreign Affairs minister Bernard Membe yesterday returned his nomination forms seeking his new party ACT-Wazalendo’s approval to stand for this year’s presidential election. Mr Membe - who was stripped of his CCM membership early this year and joined ACT-Wazalendo last week - collected the nomination forms last Friday.