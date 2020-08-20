IGP Simon Sirro pledges that the Police Force will be guided by electoral laws in the run-up to and during the elections, and warns against “criminal behaviour” during the campaign period

Dar es Salaam. Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said yesterday that his men and women in uniform have been trained to be impartial during elections, warning however that the law enforcers will deal with all criminal elements during the electioneering period.

Speaking during a meeting that brought together senior officials from the National Electoral Commission (NEC), political and religious leaders and other state agencies, Mr Sirro assured participants that the Police Force was ready to enforce all laws pertaining to the conduct of elections.

He asked NEC to exercise its responsibilities judicially to prevent people from getting into acts that may result in a breach of peace. “I urge candidates and other stakeholders to obey the relevant laws and regulations. If something has not gone well, there is a way to discuss instead of creating chaos.”

Mr Sirro’s statement comes just one week before political parties’ contestants start campaigns for the October 28, 2020 General Election.

Other senior government officials who spoke at the event included Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi, Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau Director General Brigadier General John Mbungo and NEC chairman Judge Semistocles Kaijage among others.

Judge Kaijage shared similar sentiments, calling upon all stakeholders to adhere to the legal procedures for the elections to be undertaken in a fair and peaceful manner.

“The role of NEC is to ensure that we create a conducive environment for elections to be held freely and peacefully,” he said.

According to Judge Mutungi, political parties were required to adhere to the guidelines regarding the use of social media in information dissemination.

For his part, Brigadier General Mbungo said political parties had a responsibility of protecting the country’s anti-corruption law when they see it being violated.

He urged them to ensure that their members did not engage in corrupt practices.

But Mr Sirro, who took centre stage in the deliberations, called the NEC to act smart and wisely on challenges pertaining to delays of opening polling stations, announcing of results and vehicles failing to reach respective polling stations on time.

This, he said, posed a problem for the police and could result in some chaotic outcomes.

Some of the challenges, which he wanted NEC to exercise its highest level of professionalism was regarding the question of names of some voters missing in the voters registry.

The challenge of a lack of electricity in some polling stations, said Mr Sirro, must also be dealt with sooner than later.

He said when votes were being counted at night but with no reliable light, some stakeholders tended to be suspicious that rigging was taking place. “They tend to make some different impression on candidates and as a result, the police is forced to apply force,” he said.

Speaking on the side of candidates, he urged them to obey the law and stop meddling in the obligations of the police. “Some parties tend to do campaigns beyond the legally allowed time. This is a violation of election laws. We want each and every one to obey the laws so that we can maintain peace in the country.”

He said a tendency of some candidates to bring voters to the polling station in what they term as ‘protecting their votes’ must be avoided, saying the police will not tolerate that.

“We will continue to provide education to the people so that they do not find themselves in conflict with the law during the election campaign. They should avoiding burning other parties’ flags or removing their banners,” he insisted.

He also warned candidates who go to the polls with predetermined results which they then distribute to the public.

Such people, he said, tend to riot when the results come out contrary to their expectations.