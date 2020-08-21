By Bakari Machumu @bmachumu bmachumu@@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It was in the evening of Thursday, August 13, 2020 when I returned from Zanzibar where I had met and interviewed Zanzibar’s presidential candidate on the CCM ticket, Dr Hussein Mwinyi.



However, shortly before leaving Zanzibar, I was informed that we had been granted a special interview opportunity with Zanzibar’s presidential aspirant on the ACT-Wazalendo party ticket.

Apparently, our colleagues who had remained in Dar es Salaam appeared to have prepared and revised their questions in order to be in line with the context of the background of the particular presidential contestant.



To ensure that we offered fair coverage of Zanzibar’s presidential candidates, the organisers of the interviews made sure that basic questions about the duties of Zanzibar’s highest office remained to be the same.



However, the difference comes in the performance, opportunities, experiences and backgrounds of the presidential candidates.



It was at noon on Friday, August 14, 2020, that we went to Ilala District in Dar es Salaam Region to meet Zanzibar’s presidential candidate on the ACT-Wazalendo ticket, Seif Sharif Hamad.

We arrived at his home in the city on time, and were warmly received by his secretary, Mr Nurdin Msati, who asked us what we considered was the proper place for the interview: the candidate’s office, sitting room or whatever!



We went to see the place, where we could keep our devices like cameras and ensure there was enough light and whether we could hold the interview in his office.

Advertisement



When entering the office, we found Seif Sharif Hamad whom we greeted before leaving him to continue performing his duties as we discussed and reached the decision to interview him in his sitting room, where there is an enough space and good light.



As usual, my colleagues were led by Boniface Meena, head of the digital news and content unit. There also were video shooters Gustaph Gudluck and Edwin Shayo, who setup our their equipment and give me time to skim over a series of our questions and what to discuss before our interviewee took his position.



Half-an-hour elapsed before informing Mr Nurdin that we were ready. For his part, the latter went to inform the presidential aspirant about our presence there -a after which he (Seif) emerged about five minutes later, wearing a white robe embellished with purple strips and on top of it a brown coat stitched with downward strips.



So, we gave our still picture photographer Erick Boniface ample time to do his job.

As we prepared for the interview, I briefly told Mr Seif how our discussions would be as he attentively listened to me.

Part One of the interview, I told him, would focus on his political journey and performance in different national capacities that he served and positions that he held at Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Civic United Front (CUF) and currently ACT-Wazalendo. (Look at the full interview- QR Code insert).



Part Two of the interview, which is the main topic of this article, I started by asking Seif Sharif Hamad about how his life is outside politics and what kind of person is!

I told him that he has a long history performance as he held different political positions including contesting Zanzibar’s presidency for five times (And this will be the sixth time). So, I asked him as Seif Sharif Hamad, what kind of person he was outside politics.



He responded: “First of all, Seif Sharif Hamad outside politics is a family man as I have one wife with five daughters, who are all now grown-ups, but only one is married and lives in Zanzibar and the rest are living outside the country with their partners.

“So, I would say, I’m lucky to have all girl children as it is a blessing to me and it is the biggest blessing too. The Almighty God has blessed me with girl children and I thank him that all my daughters have their men and are doing well, continuing with their daily activities. So, I’m a family man.

“Also, I’m a person with friends, who are very close to me as others schooled together with me and now we are grown-ups. We were in secondary school, but a number of them are my students as I started working as a teacher. So, you can see I completed my high school education (Form Six) in 1963 when most of you here were not born,” he says.



However, he explains that, contrary to his expectations, he missed the chance of continuing with his studies directly as he had to wait for some time before proceeding with education.

Here is what he says: “After the Zanzibar Revolution in 1964, the Revolutionary Government ordered that all the youth who, including myself, completed Form Six education had to first remain behind to help build the country.

“This is because the government took the decision of expelling all colonial officers whose positions were filled by the youth.”

However, the opposition politician says at that time he had applied to continue with his studies at different universities including Makerere University in Uganda, Oxford University in the UK and several other universities in Canada and the US, which he did not, however, mention.

“The government continued to tell us to be patient until 1972, after the death of Zanzibar’s first President, Mzee Abeid Amani Karume, his successor Aboud Jumbe , who was my secondary school teacher, ordered all the youths to get back to school.

“So, at least 13 youths were selected, including myself, to continue with studies as the rest of them had already been taught by myself, but we joined the University of Dar es Salaam together. So, all these people are still my friends as some of them are working with us.

“So, I could say outside politics, Maalim Seif, as I’m, is an ordinary human being, who loves making jokes with people. Why do people still have confidence in this Maalim Seif who you know? It is because I do not discriminate anybody. Even my guards get some difficulties (laughter). Because when I go to Baraza, I stay with different people, but my guards don’t want it all. So, I tell them that they guard me physically and physically look at my life, but they don’t look at my political life (laughter).



He classifies himself as a jovial person, who loves reading books, particularly the fictitious ones.



However, I asked Mr Seif what kind of fictitious books he would prefer to read?

He responded: “Those fictions for struggles as I’m not fond of reading books, which are not exciting. People have to struggle a little bit,” he says while laughing.