StanChart pre-tax profit up by 28pc

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania recorded an increase of pre-tax profit by 28 percent to Sh46 billion last year, up from the Sh36.44 billion recorded in 2018.

The bank’s audited annual financial results confirm that the performance has matched what the bank has declared and published earlier in the year.

In a statement issued yesterday, the bank’s chief finance officer, Mr Rayson Foya, said: “This set of results is a reflection of the strength of our business strategy driven by dedicated employees, and the execution of our commitment to further support growth of our country.”

The financial results also show that the bank recorded an increase in loans, advances and overdrafts by 11 percent, rising to Sh712.36 billion from Sh640.48 billion.

Mr Foya said the growth in loans, advances and overdrafts was mainly from the bank’s conscious efforts of increased collaboration with loyal clients in all segments.

“In 2019 our business units worked closely with our clients and agreed on win-win repayment plans which ensured that our clients’ businesses were not impacted. We are happy to note that this recovery strategy has worked well for both parties and we will continue to implement it in 2020.” Mr Foya noted.

Advertisement

He said the bank also recorded “a significant achievement in the recovery of impaired loans and advances for the year.”

Regarding impaired loans and advances, Mr Foya said the Individual and Corporate Units at the bank had a positive outcome of their recovery strategy in 2019, which had good results.

The statement further shows that customer deposits also grew by 13 percent, to Sh1.10 trillion from Sh965.85 billion.

“We also expanded our platforms to provide more convenient banking to our clients. We, therefore, pride ourselves in remaining a trustworthy partner, supporting our stakeholders to better realize their potential,” Mr Foya said.