Suspended CUF deputy secretary speaks out

Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam. Suspended Civic United Front (CUF) deputy secretary general for Zanzibar, Mr Faki Suleiman Khatib, has spoken about the suspension saying it’s time others held the position.

The suspension was announced by party chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba who said it’s one of the resolutions reached by the party’s governing council to strengthen operations.

Khatib - who is seeking his party’s nomination to run for the Zanzibar Presidency in the next elections - is the second leader to be suspended within a week after the party’s deputy chairman (Zanzibar), Abbas Juma Muhunzi, was suspended for alleged ethical violations.

“I don’t exactly know my mistake but I see it’s time for others to take up the position. Probably the leadership want fresh people for the post,” he said on the phone.

“I was not stripped of party membership, but just suspended….I welcome the decision and believe this is just a process,” he waxed lyrical.



Prof Lipumba had said he just implemented the resolutions of the governing council in a move aimed at eliminating weaknesses and strengthen party operations.

Khatib has been in the post since last year and his fate is on the governing council which will hold a meeting towards the end of the month and fill the post among other businesses.