TCU now opens window for undergraduate applications

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 70,000 students who passed 2020 Form Six examinations, as well as those from mid-level colleges, are expected to start applying for undergraduate degree admission following the opening of the first application window yesterday.

Six days after the National Examinations Council (Necta) announced the 2020 Form Six results, the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) yesterday announced that it has opened the first round of the admission window for the 2020/21 academic year that will run from August 26 (yesterday) to September 25, 2020.

According to Necta, a total of 72,230 candidates, which is equivalent to 97.74 percent, passed this year’s Form Six examinations in grades I, II and III including 31, 786 girls (98.24 percent) and 40,444 (97.35 percent).

Unlike August 31 - when it had announced the opening of the admission window - TCU said they need students to start earlier to avoid inconveniences.

“Admission to a bachelor’s degree will apply to only three categories: qualified Form Six students, those with qualified ordinary diploma or equivalent qualifications and those with the foundation programme of the Open University of Tanzania,” said the TCU executive secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, when speaking to journalists.

To avoid the challenge of carrying documents all the way to universities, the commission called on applicants to use web sites of the accredited institutions of their choice to submit their applications.

Advertisement

“To avoid problems that may arise after submitting an application, students should contact the universities directly from where to obtain accurate information about the academic programs before submitting their applications,” Prof Kihampa insisted.