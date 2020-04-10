Tanzania records two more deaths as Covid-19 cases rise to 32

The two new cases brings the death toll from the Virus in Tanzania to three male victims

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam.Tanzania has today April 10, recorded two deaths from Covid -19 infection and five more patients tested positive of the virus bringing the total number to 32 cases.

In a briefing to the nation today by the minister of health Ummy Mwalimu, said the two deaths are male Tanzanians aged 51 and 57 whose cases were reported on April 8.

The five patients are four men aged 68, 57, 54, 41, and one woman aged 35 all residents of Dar es Salaam.

According to the minister the number now stands at 32 after the Zanzibar minister of health earlier in the day announced two new cases on the Isles.

“Of the 32 cases recorded so far, five have healed and discharged, 24 others are still receiving treatment whereas three have passed on”, said the Minister in a Statement.

The health ministry yesterday called on citizens to observe more precaution given the changing g dynamics of the infections which is no longer imported.

