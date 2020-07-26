By Anwar Aliamin

The Msitu jungle stood as the most beautiful and wonderful jungles of all times. The animals that lived in it were plenty, different, and special too. Despite their great diversity, they lived in peace and harmony under the reign of King Garrison, a wise, brave, strong, good natured lion. King Garrison was undoubtedly the leader of the Msitu Jungle, but he also let each group of animals manage themselves as long as they all recognised him as their king.

Once there was a chief of the cheetahs called Dispy who was notoriously known for his vanity. He cared more about his clothing and appearance more than anything or anyone.

He did own the finest clothing in the jungle and always looked impeccable. Many of his subjects admired him a lot. And to the chief of the cheetahs, this adoration and admiration was more pleasing than anything in the whole world.

Dispy’s vanity wouldn’t be a problem to anyone if he paid attention to his duties as a chief and ensured that his subjects were in good living conditions and that their problems were solved. Unfortunately for everyone, the chief spent more time and money on his looks than the ones he led and it was about time for someone to teach him a lesson.

Such a person was none other than King Garrison himself. He called Hekima the wise tortoise and gave him instructions on what to do with the vain Dispy. Hekima employed some youngster actors for the job that was at hand.

MESSAGE: Good looks mean nothing if we do not have meaningful actions.

