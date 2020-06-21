Views divided as Jecha picks CCM’s nomination forms

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former chairman of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (Zec) Jecha Salim Jecha yesterday collected CCM presidential nomination forms, something that triggered huge debate among citizens and experts on social media.

Mr Jecha becomes the 14th CCM cadre to collect the document in the process whose deadline has been set to be 4pm of June 30, 2020.

Others are Mr Ali Abeid Karume, Prof Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Mr Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, Ms Mwantumu Mussa Sultan and Mr Issa Salum Nassor.

They also include, Mr Mohammed Jaffar Jumanne, Mr Mohammed Hijja Mohamed, Mr Haji Rashid Pandu, Mr Omar Sheha Mussa, Mr Mbwana Yahya Mwinyi, Mr Abdulkharim Mohammed Ali and Mr Mbwana Bakar Juma.

Briefing the media after collecting nomination forms, Mr Jecha said he would reform economy, promote equality and maintain achievements of previous leaders once endorsed by CCM and voted for presidency.

“I commend CCM for broadening democracy to all members to vie for leadership without discrimination,” he said.

Advertisement

Reacting on the decision, University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) political lecturer Richard Mbunda said despite Mr Jecha’s unforgotten 2015 decisions, still he had constitutional rights to vie for leadership in the country.

“Time that has passed since his retirement from Zec is enough for him to become a CCM member and vie for the position. Unless it is confirmed that his he was a CCM member even before 2015,” he said.

But, through Twitter, advocate Jebra Kambole and other citizens were of the view that Mr Jecha’s decision demonstrated the need for independent electoral bodies.

“Mr Jecha has taken a decision which express his readiness for anything!!!!!. Independent electoral commission is a must,” says Kambole @Advocate Jebra.

He was supported by Bobuu @bobuu_jr, “This is shameful to the country. Was he electoral body chairman? What will be a response if the opposition claim on absence of democracy? It’s painful, but that is the situation.”