Vodacom cuts rates of some websites to ease learning

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania was zero-rating some vital academic websites in a deliberate move to help students access educational materials.

The telecommunication firm, through its Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, was working with schools and relevant educational institutions to achieve the noble task. Some of the institutions on the list include: the University of Dar es Salaam, Mkolani Foundation Health Sciences Training Institute, St Joseph University in Tanzania, College of Health and Allied Sciences and Shule Direct.

The company said in a statement yesterday that it sees online schooling, virtual gatherings, home entertainment, and remote working as becoming the new norm worldwide. This raises the need for data as a key enabler in supporting business continuity, education and enabling all segments of community to keep in touch with their loved ones.

The initiative by Vodacom will directly benefit primary and secondary school pupils, students of higher learning institutions, teachers, lecturers and parents across the country.

“We are connecting for good….we want to help Tanzanians stay connected while being productive wherever they are,” said the corporate affairs and director of Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, Ms Rosalynn Mworia. The company, she said, believes that technology can level the playing field by bringing connectivity and an opportunity for everyone to reach their full potential.

In the past, Vodacom had partnered with different stakeholders including the Universal Communications Service Access Fund, Dlab and Samsung to push for digital learning.

